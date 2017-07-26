IBHL Appoints Steph Ridgway as Manager of Brand Education

July 24, 2017 ­– The International Beverage Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Steph Ridgway to the position of Manager of Brand Education ­North America, effective immediately.

A long time veteran of the hospitality industry with a passion for spirits, Ridgway will be responsible for providing education in key markets and across all channels to raise awareness and encourage trial of the International Beverage core single malt and gin portfolio. Principal brands include Speyburn, Old Pulteney, Balblair, and anCnoc single malt whiskies along with Caorunn Gin. Ridgway will work closely with the 375 Park Avenue Spirits team, which markets and sells the spirits in the U.S.

“I’ve been a consumer and a fan of these brands for at least a decade ­ they are everybody’s best kept secret,” said Ridgway. “And in this new role, I have an opportunity to ensure all of North America realizes how spectacular the International Beverage single malt and gin portfolio really is ­no more secrets on my watch.”

Prior to joining International Beverage, Ridgway spent seven years with Remy Cointreau USA/Edrington Americas as both Brand Manager and National Brand Ambassador for Highland Park Single Malt Whisky where she honed her single malt expertise and was responsible for a number of successful programs that benefitted the brand. Ridgway got her start in the business on the account side, working for the Hard Rock Café group for eight years where she was the General Manager for the Atlanta location before becoming the Director of Sales & Marketing for their Washington, DC café.

“We’re delighted to have Steph Ridgway join the International Beverage team,” commented Karen Walker, Marketing Director for International Beverage Holdings Ltd. “As an experienced and highly regarded industry professional Steph brings with her a wide range of expertise to the United States market which will greatly benefit the development of the company’s award winning portfolio of single malt Scotch whiskies and our hand crafted super premium Caorunn Gin.”

Ridgway attended Penn State University and graduated first in her class at the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts. While she originally hails from Pittsburgh, PA, she currently resides in Brooklyn, NY. For more information, please contact: Amy Mironov, Ten27 Communications at 646-469-445.