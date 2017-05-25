Jim Beam Sponsors Car in 2017 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (May 25, 2017) — The Tony Stewart Foundation announced today that Jim Beam® Bourbon, the world’s #1 bourbon, would sponsor the No. 77 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports entry in the 2017 Indianapolis 500®. The entry, driven by British racing ace Jay Howard, will carry the iconic Jim Beam logo and imagery during the 101st running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“It’s really great to see Jim Beam return to the Indy 500, especially as apart part of our Team One Cure program,” said Howard. “To join a distinguished list of drivers who have had the opportunity to be associated with a brand like Jim Beam is really special to me. Our 2017 program continues to grow daily and bringing in big brands is really fundamental to the longevity of this effort with the Tony Stewart Foundation. This first year is simply definitely the start to a greater initiative, and I’m thrilled to welcome everyone from Beam Suntory to this family.”

The 2006 Infiniti Pro Series champion (now Firestone Indy Lights) competed in his first Indy 500 in 2011, and was announced earlier this year as the driver for three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart’s 2017 Indy 500 initiative through his foundation. The co-primary program of The Tony Stewart Foundation, Team One Cure and Lucas Oil effort, will be fielded by Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM), whom had the Pole Position for the 2016 race with Howard’s current teammate James Hinchcliffe.

Howard will start in the middle of Row 7 in the 20th position for the Indianapolis 500, which will be contested on Sun., May 28, 2017.

For more information on Jim Beam, please visit www.JimBeam.com or for more on the Team One Cure Indy 500 program, please visit www.TonyStewartFoundation.org.