Mark Shilling Elected President, Board of Directors of American Craft Spirits Association

WASHINGTON, DC (April 4, 2017) – The American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA) today announces the appointment of Mark Shilling, Co-Founder of Revolution Spirits Distilling Co. in Austin, TX, as the President of the Board of Directors, replacing Paul Hletko, who served as the organization’s president since April 2016. Together, Shilling, who has served as a key member of ACSA’s Board of Directors over the last year, and the newly-elected and re-elected Board of Directors will work with Executive Director Margie A.S. Lehrman to address the key issues facing the craft distilling industry.

In addition to Shilling’s appointment as President, P.T. Wood, of Wood’s High Mountain Distillery (CO), a returning board member, will serve as Vice President. Tom Jensen of New Liberty Distillery (PA), another veteran board member with extensive beverage industry experience, will serve as Secretary/Treasurer.

“Mark Shilling is an exceptionally engaging leader, and it has been an honor to work with him on the ACSA board,” said Paul Hletko, who will help transition Shilling as he takes on this new role. “As the only trade association for distillers, by distillers, and the only member-led group in the business, we at the ACSA work to better each other. Mark will do a fantastic job elevating craft spirits and advocating for all distillers.”

“I am humbled by and excited for the opportunity to serve our members at ACSA, and I’d like to thank Paul and our retiring board members for their mentorship, support and their tireless efforts and huge accomplishments in setting us on the path to continued success, added Mark. “There are big shoes to fill this year as many of ACSA’s founding members leave our Board of Directors, having completed full terms. These industry leaders have the set the bar high with their clear vision and goal-oriented leadership, and I look forward to following their legacy as we lead ACSA into this new chapter. As the industry continues to grow at a record pace, I am excited to work with the tremendously talented team at ACSA as we continue to elevate and advocate for our craft distilling community.”

The Board of Directors will also be appointing ex officio members and leadership to its governing committees within the next few weeks. Those committees include Membership, Ethics, Convention, Education, Judging, Legislative Affairs, State Guilds, Technology, and Development.

The 2017 Board of Directors is comprised of the following individuals:

EAST

Maggie Campbell, Privateer Rum (MA)

Thomas Jensen, New Liberty Distillery (PA)

James Montero, Dogfish Head Distilling*

CENTRAL & MOUNTAIN

Mike Blaum, Blaum Brothers Distilling Company (IL)

Colin Keegan, Santa Fe Spirits (NM)*

Courtney McKee, Headframe Spirits*

Chris Montana, Du Nord Craft Spirits*

Dan Garrison, Garrison Brothers Distillery (TX)

Mark Shilling, Revolution Spirits (TX)

P.T. Wood, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery (TX)

WEST

Dan Farber, Osocalis Distillery (CA)

Jake Holshue, Rogue Spirits (OR)*

John Jeffrey, Bently Heritage (NV)

Orlin Sorensen, Woodinville Whiskey Co. (WA)

EX OFFICIO [Additional Appointments To Be Announced]

Ex Officio – Matt Hofmann, Westland Distillery (WA)

Ex Officio Steve Johnson, Vermont Spirits (VT)

*newly-elected to the ACSA Board of Directors

ASCA would also like to thank the visionary founding Board Members who have completed their elected terms, including Paul Hlekto of Few Spirits, Thomas Mooney of House Spirits Distillery, Nicole Austin, formerly with Kings County Distillery, Steve Johnson of Vermont Spirits, who moves to an Ex Officio role, and Ted Huber of Starlight Distillery.

Board elections, which were supervised and certified by Robin McDougall of Lake George Distilling Company (NY) and Jeff Wuslich of Cardinal Spirits (IN), were held last month, with more than 60% of voting members casting ballots, while officers were chosen by the full board this week.

About ACSA

The American Craft Spirits Association is the only registered non-profit trade association representing the U.S. craft spirits industry. Its mission is to elevate and advocate for the community of craft spirits producers, and membership in ACSA is open to anyone.

ACSA is governed by a Board of Directors elected by the eligible voting members of the Association. Voting members must be independent licensed distillers (DSPs) annually removing fewer than 750,000 proof gallons from bond (the amount on which a Federal Excise Tax is paid.) For information about ACSA, call 202-669-3661.