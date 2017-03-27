Preiss Imports Adds Ferdinand’s Saar Collection to its International Spirits Portfolio

RAMONA, CA (March 23, 2017) — Preiss Imports, a third-generation company specializing in the importing and marketing of international spirits, wines and culinary niche brands, has added Ferdinand’s Saar Dry Gin to its portfolio of award-winning international spirits, which already included Ferdinand’s Saar Vermouth and Quince.

Ferdinand’s Saar Dry Gin is flavored with over 30 finely balanced organic botanicals and is infused with Riesling, giving this gin a unique taste with aromatic floral top notes, along with background notes of citrus and grass juniper. Ferdinand’s Saar Dry Gin is, “Riesling and delicious gin in the same bottle. An absolute pleasure to drink.”

Ferdinand’s Saar Dry Gin is crafted from grain to bottle at Avadis Distillery located in Germany’s Mosel Region. Only the highest-grade late and select harvest grape wines from the neighboring steep shale slopes of the Saarburger Rausch vineyards are used for the gin’s wine infusion. These semi-sweet Rieslings from the Saar are not just known for their elegance and fruity complexity, but also exhibit the maximum degree of extract density, providing a refinement characteristic to Saar Dry Gin. The raw distillate produced from the grain is distilled several times to form the basis for a selection of 30 hand-picked herbs, spices and fruits, which are carefully macerated to produce an eau-de-vie. The additional use of a steam infusion of freshly harvested herbs adds unique fresh floral notes to this gin, and it is rounded off with a precise measure of Schiefer Riesling to guarantees a high-quality product.

The Ferdinand’s Saar hand-crafted products stem from two traditional producers whose methods have already shaped this region’s style and reputation. Dorothee Zilliken, placed among the top international group of Riesling producers, along with master distiller Andreas Vallendar, are responsible for these unique Riesling infused creations.

Highly aromatic herbs and fruits, both from their own cultivation in the Saar region and from the incomparable steep shale slopes (vineyards) of the Saar, round off the flavor of their products. Preiss Imports currently carries the following from the Ferdinand’s Saar collection:

Ferdinand’s Saar Vermouth The minerality and fruit of the Saar Riesling, the bitterness of the wormwood and the floral, spicy aromas of the regional herbs and flowers, give this selection its unique lightness and elegance. Limited availability. 18% alc/vol Limited availability.

Ferdinand’s Saar Quince Based on Ferdinand’s Saar Dry Gin, this golden Quince from the Saar symbolizes the perfect balance between sweet, sour and bitter. The broad cores of over 30 handpicked botanicals are cultivated from the vineyards and local gardens. The botanicals are macerated with highly aromatic quince fruits from trees behind the distillery. 30% alc/vol Limited availability.

Preiss Import’s full portfolio of products are available at specialty spirit and wine shops in most key U.S. markets. Gourmet specialties available for purchase online at http://hpsepicurean.com/shop/. Find more information about Preiss Imports and their products at www.preissimports.com. Follow Preiss Imports on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Preiss Imports

Preiss Imports is a third-generation company specializing in international wines, spirits, beers and gourmet specialties. With unequivocal appreciation of provenance, tradition and history, Preiss Imports is poised to foster a fresh perspective and enjoyment of the finer, artisanal side of life. HPS Epicurean was founded in 2012 by forty-two-year industry veteran, Henry Preiss, with his daughter Nicole Preiss. In 2016, they Preiss family reacquired the rights to the name Preiss Imports. Today, the company continues to build a platform that provides brand-driven, iconic products to the U.S. marketplace. Learn more at www.preissimports.com