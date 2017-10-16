Rebecca Creek Distillery Spirits Now Available in Georgia

SAN ANTONIO, (Oct. 16, 2017) (PRNewswire) — Texas-based Rebecca Creek Distillery, one of the largest craft distilleries in North America, has put its award-winning spirits on shelves throughout the state of Georgia for the first time.

Atlanta-based National Distributing Company is handling distribution of the distillery’s artisan spirits, which include Rebecca Creek Fine Texas Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka. Rebecca Creek Distillery’s spirits lineup has received numerous medals and awards, including platinum and gold medals from the SIP Awards International Spirits Competition, double-gold medals in The Fifty Best Spirits Competition, and a rating of 93 points from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

“After much demand from our Georgian friends, we are thrilled to be finally entering the Georgia market,” said Steve Ison, CEO and owner of Rebecca Creek Distillery. “By continually refining our craftsmanship, Rebecca Creek Distillery hopes to continue the Deep South’s tradition of excellence when it comes to quality spirits.”

Founded in 2009, Rebecca Creek Distillery was one of the first legal distilleries in Texas since Prohibition. Its spirits are currently on shelves in seven states, including Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and now Georgia. Its case sales have grown exponentially year-over-year since inception, with more than 100,000 annual cases expected to be sold in 2018.

Touted as “Texas’ finest whiskey,” Rebecca Creek Whiskey is considered the ideal foundation for any whiskey cocktail. The smooth Texas Ranger Whiskey is the first whiskey in the Distillery’s award-winning lineup available at a lower price-point. Rebecca Creek Distillery’s ultra-premium Enchanted Rock Vodka and Enchanted Rock Peach Flavored Vodka are artisan-crafted to honor their Texas roots and sustainability.

Founded in 2009 by Steve Ison, Rebecca Creek Distillery was one of the first legal distilleries in South Texas since Prohibition. It has since grown to become one of the largest craft distilleries in North America, with more than 100,000 cases expected to be sold annually by 2018.