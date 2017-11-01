Shackleton Whisky Launches in US Markets

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Whyte & Mackay, the world’s fifth largest producer of Scotch whisky, announced today the launch of Shackleton Blend Malt Scotch Whisky in the U.S. markets. Shackleton Blended Malt combines select Highland Single Malts to capture the spirit of the original whisky commissioned by British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s for his legendary 1907 Antarctic expedition.

Sir Ernest Shackleton commissioned 25 cases of Mackinlay’s Rare Old Highland Malt Whisky for his record-breaking Antarctic expedition of 1907. Aboard the ship, “Nimrod”, Shackleton led his second attempt to go where no one had before – The South Pole. Shackleton and his men reached 88 degrees south, further than his previous attempt, but still 97 miles short of the pole. Faced with disaster, Shackleton turned back, leading everyone in his crew home to safety even after their ship was lost to the ice. In the race for survival, supplies were left behind, including three cases of Mackinlay’s Rare Old Highland Malt.

One century later, 11 intact bottles containing this perfectly preserved whisky were recovered from under the ice beneath Shackleton’s basecamp. World renowned Master Blender, Richard Paterson, inspired by the antique whisky, has created Shackleton Blended Malt Scotch Whisky.

Shackleton is a blend of Highland Single Malts for a richer and more flavorful profile than traditional blended scotch whiskies. The malts are uniquely married for an extended period of time in a combination of ex-bourbon American white oak barrels and Spanish Sherry butts to harmonize flavors. The result is a rich and robust whisky, which offers notes of vanilla, honey, ginger and liquorice, with a whisper of bonfire smoke.

Shackleton is the first blended malt brand to join Whyte & Mackay’s portfolio as a permanent offering.

“This launch represents an exciting, emerging direction for Scotch whisky,” said Stuart Bertram, Head of Whisky Development Brands at Whyte & Mackay. “With the accessibility of a blend and the craft credentials of a malt, this unique, storied brand is set to bring a new group of whisky drinkers into scotch.”

Shackleton will be available in the US beginning November 2017 with a recommended retail price of $35 per 750ml bottle. To learn more, please visit www.theshackletonwhisky.com and follow @theshackletonwhisky on Instagram and Facebook.

Sir Ernest Shackleton (1874-1922), British Explorer, Leader, Legend. The man who led the very first expedition to set foot on the South Polar Plateau; the man whose team conquered the Antarctic’s most active volcano Mount Erebus; the man who broke records, reaching the furthest south of any expedition before famously turning back, when just 97 miles from the South Pole in order to save the lives of his men. A charismatic leader who set his own course.

Shackleton Blended Malt was awarded a Gold Medal by The Spirits Business in their 2017 Scotch Whisky Masters.