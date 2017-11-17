Social House Vodka and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Reach Distribution Agreement

RALEIGH, N.C. – Social House Vodka, a new, handcrafted and gluten-free vodka from North Carolina, announced today its distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the largest North American wine and spirits distribution company, which operates across 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Canada and the Caribbean. The relationship with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits lays the groundwork for Social House Vodka’s national expansion by adding seven new states beyond North Carolina as part of the agreement.

“Consumer demand for fine quality spirits continues to rise to all-time highs, and with Social House Vodka, we’re seeing these expectations being exceeded,” said Kirt Clemens, executive vice president and general manager, East Control Region, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits. “It’s a high-quality, gluten-free vodka that’s artfully crafted from farm-to-flask. It’s the type of quality spirit that we can proudly stand behind and support.”

Since its product launch in August of this year, Social House Vodka quickly expanded its distribution across North Carolina and is currently available at more than 150 Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) retail stores and a rapidly growing number of hotels, bars and restaurants. In less than 90 days, Social House Vodka was the top-selling North Carolina-distilled vodka in the state.*

“We have made significant investments in our distillery and our people to ensure we have the capacity and expertise to deliver a truly sippable vodka, satisfying the most discerning craft spirit enthusiasts. We are thrilled that Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits recognizes our capabilities and value by choosing to represent Social House Vodka to their clients,” said Cary Joshi, president, Social House Vodka. “Our new relationship with Southern Glazer’s reinforces our commitment to deliver the best support and experience for our customers.”

“We are honored to join the tight-knit Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits family and appreciative of the exceptional team that works tirelessly for their partners,” said Mark Mullins, vice president of sales, Social House Vodka. “Distributing Social House Vodka to new locations across North Carolina and beyond allows friends to connect and enjoy their own Social House Moments. We look forward to everything this partnership will bring.”

Founded by close friends and experienced trailblazers within the restaurant, hospitality and spirits industries, Joshi, Mullins and G Patel set out four years ago to activate the power of friendship and create a premium vodka made from farm-to-flask in North Carolina. The resulting labor of love is Social House Vodka. Social House Vodka is produced at Three Stacks Distilling Company in Kinston, North Carolina, with roots in Raleigh.

“We are thrilled to partner with Social House Vodka and embark on this new endeavour with such strong and impactful entrepreneurs,” said Clemens. “Given their industry experience, technical know-how, consumer insights and marketing efforts, we can readily see their success in North Carolina and this is just the beginning for Social House Vodka. We’re confidently proud to be a part of the journey.”

To find the nearest ABC store or restaurant location offering Social House Vodka, visit www.socialhousevodka.com/where-to-buy.

*In September 2017, Social House Vodka was among the top 12 selling classic vodkas in North Carolina in the price range of $16.95-$24.95 for the 750 ml, and top six in Wake County for the same category.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is North America’s largest wine and spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

About Social House Vodka

Social House Vodka, a farm-to-flask spirits brand, artfully crafts the highest-quality, locally sourced and authentically American vodka for all to enjoy their own “Social House Moments.” From milestone celebrations to impromptu gatherings, Social House Vodka accompanies those opportunities to create, discover, experience and better enjoy life’s moments with friends and loved ones. At Social House Vodka, the power of friendship is king, wholeheartedly believing that when good friends come together, great things can happen. That’s how the journey began and how it will continue. For more information, visit www.socialhousevodka.com or engage with Social House Vodka using #SocialHouseMoment via www.facebook.com/yoursocialhouse, www.twitter.com/yoursocialhouse, www.instagram.com/yoursocialhouse and on Snapchat @yoursocialhouse. Live socially. Enjoy responsibly.