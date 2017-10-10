Union Horse Distilling Company Announces Launch of Rolling Standard Midwestern Four-Grain Whiskey

LENEXA, KS (October 10, 2017) — Union Horse Distilling Company today announced the release of its Rolling Standard Midwestern Four Grain Whiskey. This new spirit marries two distinct, yet complementary styles of whiskey – wheated bourbon and American single malt. The spirit joins Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Reunion Straight Rye Whiskey, Barrel Strength Reunion Rye Whiskey and Long Shot White Whiskey and Rider Vodka in Union Horse’s stable of spirits.

Rolling Standard is the first in the company’s “Distiller Series,” a collection of the experimental and artistic works of Union Horse’s distillers. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of America’s railways, Rolling Standard is a complex and bold whiskey handcrafted from locally-sourced barley, wheat, corn and rye. Aged to perfection in American oak barrels and suitable for all occasions at 92 proof (46% ABV), Rolling Standard effortlessly delivers robust notes of vanilla, maple, almond and dark fruit with a hint of cinnamon.

“Rolling Standard represents an exciting step toward what’s next for our company,” said Patrick Garcia, Master Distiller and Co-Founder, Union Horse Distilling Company. “We’re constantly looking for new ways to share our craft with consumers, push our creative limits as distillers and build upon what we’ve learned along the way. That’s what the Distiller Series represents to us and we’re proud to have Rolling Standard bring something new to our line-up.”

To mark the debut of Rolling Standard, Union Horse will host a release event at its distillery (11740 W. 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS 66214) on October 19, 2017, 6:00pm – 9:00pm. During the event, which is free and open to the public, guests can be among the first to sample Rolling Standard, meet the distilling team behind its creation and enjoy cocktails and music. A limited number of Rolling Standard bottles also will be available for purchase before release to the general public. Rolling Standard begins arriving on shelves (MSRP: $31-$33) as well as in bars and restaurants in the Kansas City area the week of October 23, 2017. The spirit will be available in additional markets across Kansas and Missouri the following week and arrives in Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and California (San Francisco and Los Angeles) in November. For more information or to purchase online, please visit unionhorse.com.

About Union Horse Distilling Company

Union Horse Distilling Company (UHDCo.) is a family-owned and award-winning craft distillery located in Lenexa, Kansas. UHDCo. produces and distributes six spirits: a straight rye whiskey, a barrel strength rye whiskey, a straight bourbon whiskey, a four-grain whiskey, a white whiskey and a vodka. UHDCo. also runs a popular event space commonly used for weddings, business events and other celebrations. Union Horse Distilling Company currently distributes in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and California (San Francisco and Los Angeles). Since 2012, the company has won 36 medals, including 11 gold medals, from distilling and craft spirit organizations around the world. For more information, please visit http://unionhorse.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.