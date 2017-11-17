Wyoming Whiskey Announces The Winebow Group as Exclusive Wholesaler in Three States

KIRBY, Wyo. — Craft distiller Wyoming Whiskey is pleased to announce The Winebow Group, as their exclusive wholesalers in the markets of Pennsylvania (Winebow), South Carolina (The Country Vintner) and Florida (Stacole Fine Wines).

Wyoming Whiskey is a family-owned and operated distillery producing award-winning bourbon from the ground-up. Their products include Small Batch Bourbon, Outryder Straight Whiskey, Double Cask Bourbon, Single Barrel, and Barrel Strength Bourbon. Using all regionally sourced, non-GMO ingredients, and water sourced from a mile-deep, limestone aquifer, Wyoming Whiskey respects the maxims of great bourbon, yet also reflects the feel and taste of the place it was made.

“We are pleased to distribute through a distributor that will take the time to get to know our history and character and deliver that message to the market,” said David DeFazio, COO of Wyoming Whiskey. “One of our many strengths is the authenticity of our whiskey. With a myriad of choices facing them, the consumer needs to know what’s in the bottle before they buy it. And everything in our bottle was made right here in Wyoming.”

Wyoming Whiskey celebrates its 5th anniversary on December 1. Relative newcomers to the bourbon world, the distiller holds its own against the world’s most respected distillers. The brand has received dozens of reviews from national bourbon experts who can attest that world class bourbon is being made out on the Wyoming frontier.

Wyoming Whiskey Barrel Strength received a “Liquid Gold” award in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2017 and Small Batch received a 95/100 by WhiskyCast’s Mark Gillespie, stating it is “one of the best bourbons [he’s] ever tasted.” The Spirit Journal’s Paul Pacult also called Wyoming Whiskey “a whiskey distiller to watch” after sampling the brand’s Small Batch and awarding it 4/5 stars. Most recently, Esquire magazine named Wyoming Whiskey the top independent, non-sourced distillery in the U.S.

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has a simple goal: to create America’s next great bourbon. The company and product is a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, wheat, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming’s natural and human resources. Every drop of this bourbon is 100% Wyoming. To learn more, visit http://www.wyomingwhiskey.com.