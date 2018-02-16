District Distilling Names New President and CEO

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Michael Cummings, co-owner of District Distilling, Washington D.C.’s first distillery that houses a restaurant and bar, has tapped Eóin Connors as the new president to helm the company. District Distilling opened in August 2016. It is a recognized trendsetter in the industry with exciting productions of handmade spirits produced and distilled on premise coupled with a restaurant showcasing a seasonal menu.

A native of Ireland, Connors brings to his new role international training and expertise in the spirits, wine and hospitality arena. He joins District Distilling after serving for five years as the vice president of sales for Opici Family Distributing in the Mid-Atlantic region where he was based in Baltimore, Maryland. During his tenure, Connors increased the company sales by $10 million in four years. Opici Wines jumped from 5,000 to 26,000 cases sold in those four years. Connors was responsible for strategizing the whole Mid-Atlantic wine, beer and liquor portfolio with 100+ suppliers including 3 Badge, Don and Sons, Henry Preiss, O’Neill Vintners, Weygandt/Metzler, Winery Exchange.

Prior to this appointment, Connors served as the fine wine specialist for Southern Wine and Spirits in the Mid-Atlantic region from 2011 to 2012. Here he developed the educational and training programs for 50-person sales force, to handle the brand management of Pasternak, Winebow, Henriot USA, Slocum Imports and Frederick Wildman.

Connors also worked in North Haven, Connecticut for Slocum and Sons, Incorporated where he spearheaded their Connecticut region from 2007 through 2010. He delivered exceptional results to their brand management of Cline Cellars, The Hess Collection, Preiss Imports, Diageo, Dalla Terra, Moet Hennessy, Fosters, WJ Deutsch, Flowers, Duckhorn, Caymus, Spottswoode, Harlan, Ramey and Plumpjack.

In addition to training at the Court of Master Sommeliers in Napa, California where he completed the certified sommelier’s course, Connors has taught wine appreciation at the University of New Haven, Connecticut. He has also instructed in the culinary arts and food industry in at the Oakland Technical Center and Schoolcraft College. His culinary experience also includes positions as a sommelier and manager in restaurants such as the Lighthouse in Grand Cayman, BWI, The Lark Inc, in West Bloomfield, Michigan, and the Rockery Hall Hotel and Spa in Cheshire, England.

District Distilling is located in the bustling U-Street Corridor at 1414-1418 U Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20009. Dinner is served Sunday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bar hours are Monday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to close, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to close. For additional information please call (202) 629-3787, or visit http://www.district-distilling.com/.