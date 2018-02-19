Moonshine University Offers Course at Chicago Distilling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spirit lovers in the windy city will be among the first to get a “high-proof education” at Moonshine University’s second off-campus course for the Stave and Thief Society’s Executive Bourbon Steward Training. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, this is the second time this class has been offered outside of bourbon country and will be held once again at Chicago Distilling Company, 2359 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647. Students will participate in a day-long workshop that includes classroom instruction and demonstrations, hands-on production in the distillery, and advanced sensory training.

The Stave & Thief Society’s bourbon certification program curriculum, which has been endorsed by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and master distillers, was created in 2015 at Moonshine University and is designed to promote and uphold bourbon’s unique, distinguished culture by preparing establishments and individuals to deliver an authentic bourbon experience.

It was developed by professional distilling and spirits educators advised by a panel of experts in the bourbon and hospitality industries to provide a premium, standardized bourbon education that is accessible and holds real value.

“Chicago distilleries and alum have been good to Moonshine University. We have educated a growing number of executive bourbon stewards out of the Chicagoland area,” said Colin Blake, director of spirits education at Moonshine University. “This was a natural fit for the evolution of our course offerings.”

Chicago has seen a surge in the growth of distilleries over the past decade. It’s now home to more than 17 distilleries. Some of region’s top spirit aficionados and entrepreneurs are alumni of MoonshineUniversity’s Stave and Thief Executive Bourbon Steward program.

“The Bourbon Women Association prides itself as THE organization for women that are passionate about exploring bourbon and the culture that surrounds it,” said Gina Caruso, president, Bourbon Women Association of Chicago. “By becoming educated as a Stave and Thief Society Executive BourbonSteward, members are able to get a best in-class bourbon education and join the ranks as one of the associations in the region with the largest concentration of certified bourbon stewards.”

The Stave and Thief Society course is February 26, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. till 5:30 a.m. at Chicago Distilling Company. The cost is $500 per person and seating is limited. To register for a class, call 502-301-8139.

About Moonshine U

Founded in 2012, Moonshine University is part of the Distilled Spirits Epicenter along with its sister company, Flavorman, an international custom beverage development company founded by David Dafoe. Together, the sister companies make up a beverage campus that houses a fully equipped distillery, state-of-the-art classroom, bottling line production facility, extensive sensory library and a 24,000-square foot beverage innovation laboratory. Moonshine University is the exclusive education provider of the Kentucky Distiller’s Association.