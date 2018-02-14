Rogue Spirits Releases Three Whiskies

NEWPORT, Ore. — The only farm-brewery-distillery-cooperage in the United States, Rogue Ales & Spirits, is releasing its first five-year aged product, Oregon Single Malt Whiskey, as well as a three-year aged Oregon Rye Malt Whiskey and two-year aged Dead Guy Whiskey.

Rogue’s spirits are handcrafted from ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in the Willamette and Tygh Valleys, distilled on a 550-gallon still and aged in the air of the Yaquina Bay in Newport, Oregon.

“Ocean aging is where a lot of the magic happens,” said Rogue Distiller Jake Holshue. “The Single Malt Whiskey breathes in the steady, cool, coastal air for five years, which influences its flavor profile, making the spirit truly unique, and proudly rooted in Newport.”

Rogue Spirits are available in select retailers nationwide. For more information visit Rogue.com.

About Rogue Spirits

Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, all of Rogue’s spirits are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in the Tygh Valley and in Independence, Oregon. Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Rogue’s first distillery opened in 2003 and since then, it has been developing American single malt whiskeys, rye whiskey and botanical gins in Newport, Oregon, aging whiskeys for at least two years in their Ocean Aging Room.