Seersucker Southern Style Gin Releases Two New Flavors

SAN ANTONIO — Azar Family Brands, distiller of the first and only Southern Style Gin, is adding two limited edition flavors to the brand’s portfolio. The seasonal flavors, Seersucker Southern Style Lemonade and Seersucker Southern Style Limeade, will officially roll out on Thursday, March 1, and be available throughout spring and summer.

“After a year of research and development, we’re proud to be the first brand to offer a gin blended with all-natural juice,” said Trey Azar, Seersucker Founder and Master Distiller. “We practice the same meticulous slow-distillation process with Seersucker Lemonade and Limeade, so imbibers will be able to taste the real citrus juice and all-natural botanicals in each sip.”

Seersucker Southern Style Gin with Juice Offers Unique Flavor Profiles and Easy Mixing

Both Seersucker flavors are inspired by ingredients commonly found in the southern kitchen and are designed to enhance Seersucker’s signature light juniper taste. Seersucker Southern Style Lemonade features all-natural lemon juice and a touch of lavender botanicals to create soft, sweet flavor. Meanwhile, Seersucker Southern Style Limeade is refreshing and bright, blending Seersucker’s light juniper undertones with all-natural lime juice and garden-fresh mint. Each product is available in 50ml, 200ml, 375ml, 750ml and 1.75L.

A true testament to the spirits’ quality, both are best enjoyed with just a splash of soda. Imbibers can also easily mix with one to two ingredients for classic cocktails like a French 75 (Lemonade), a Bee’s Knees (Lemonade), a Southside Rickey (Limeade) or a Gin Gin Mule (Limeade).

A Big Year for Seersucker Southern Style Gin

In addition to Seersucker’s innovative flavor launch, the growing craft spirits brand recently opened its distillery doors to the public. Seersucker Distillery sits on six acres in San Antonio, Texas and features a remodeled 5,000 square-foot distilling and bottling facility, a new tasting room and an expansive outdoor lawn complete with Seersucker-branded furniture, picnic tables and lawn games. The tasting room proudly serves cocktails featuring classic Seersucker and the limited-release Southern Style Lemonade and Limeade.

For more information about Seersucker Southern Style Gin, please visit www.seersuckergin.com.

About Seersucker Southern Style Gin

Azar Family Brands’ (AFB) Seersucker Southern Style Gin is the only gin produced in San Antonio, Texas. AFB distills the grain-based spirit in small batches in a hand-hammered European copper pot still and uses all-natural botanicals. With hints of citrus, honey and mint complementing its light juniper undertones, Seersucker brings an entirely new gin flavor profile to the market. Sweet and smooth to the taste, Seersucker Southern Style Gin is an approachable, easy-to-mix spirit.