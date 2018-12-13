Sesiòn Premium Tequila Debuts in U.S.

LOS ANGELES– Sesión Premium Tequila has announced its expansion to the United States, debuting in key states including New York, California, Florida, and Illinois later this month. Founded in Australia in 2015, Sesión will launch in the U.S. with its three distinctive, award-winning flavors – Mocha, Blanco, and Reposado – and offer its authentic flavor, premium taste, and luxury experience to consumers across the country.



“Sesión has grown immensely in the past few years and we’re excited to see the brand continue to evolve as we officially make our way to the U.S.,” said Sesión Co-Founder, Jake Wall. “We’re committed to quality and authenticity, and have spent years perfecting our methods with the best team in the industry. The result – a premium, 100% blue agave tequila unique only to Sesión.”

For years, the brand’s founding team of experts, which also includes industry veterans, Tim Freeburn and Shane McKillen, worked closely with the world-renowned Beckmann Family to create a high-quality, authentic tequila that does not compromise taste, consistency, or provenance. The oldest dynasty of tequila producers, the Beckmann Family boasts over eight generations of tequila distilling experience in Jalisco, Mexico. Sesión is produced by Tierra de Agaves, one of Mexico’s most revered tequila distilleries, which sits amidst a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Created under the discretion of master distiller, Francisco Quijanio and master agave farmer, Jose Fernandez, the Sesión portfolio features a variety of flavors for all palates, including Sesión Mocha, the 2016 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Medal winner, recognized for its unique pairing of a chocolate fondant, biscuit, bread dough, dark roasted coffee, and roasted agave nose, and a dark chocolate, cold brew, creamy mouth-feel. The consumer popularity and product excellence of Sesión Mocha recently prompted the creation of the Sesión Espresso Martini Mixer, an innovative machine that delivers a premium cocktail with speed and without sacrificing quality. The first of its kind, the martini mixer features easy-to-use and assemble mechanisms; a sleek and portable design; and an efficient method to deliver the perfect pour of Sesión’s signature espresso martini, which includes Sesión Mocha, vodka, and cold brew.

For more information about the Sesión Espresso Martini Mixer, which is slated to roll out at key locations across the U.S. over the next few months, please visit http://www.sesiontequila.com.

Sesión’s other core varieties, Sesión Blanco and Sesión Reposado, also stand out, transcending their more standard competitors. Blanco features a creamy vegetal nose of green peppers and grass, with a faint hint of green pineapple and a robust mineral start, and a long, light spiced finish underscored by elements of white pepper on the palate. Reposado boasts aromas of butterscotch, green banana and gingerbread, with touches of cooked agave, while vanilla and baked orchard fruits remain in the mouth with a long, warm spiced finish. Sesión will be available at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Spearheading Sesión’s global expansion is renowned creative agency M&C Saatchi, who have extensive experience in successfully launching a variety of spirit brands. Sesión will undergo a brand refresh, starting with a new visual identity and expanding to redesigned packaging and online presence.

“Sesión is an exciting, new brand with an authentic, premium product and brilliant potential,” said Chief Executive Officer of M&C Saatchi Australia, James Leggett. “The U.S. continues to be the largest tequila market globally with endless opportunities, so we’re thrilled to grow Sesión’s footprint and help roll the brand out in the States.” For more Information about Sesión Premium Tequila, please visit http://www.sesiontequila.com.

About Sesiòn Premium Tequila

Founders, Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall created Sesiòn Premium Tequila to share their love of high quality, sessionable tequila with their friends and change how the world thinks about tequila. The duo built a premier team around them, consisting of industry heavyweights, Shane McKillen and Tim Freeburn (former owners of 42 Below Vodka and South Gin) and work directly with the Beckmann Family in Jalisco, Mexico (who have over 8 generations of tequila making experience). During its first year of launch, Sesiòn walked away from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition with one award for each of their three tequilas. The Sesiòn Mocha Tequila won a Gold Medal, while both the Sesiòn Blanco and Reposado won Silver Medals.