Tattersall Releases Straight Rye Whiskey

MINNEAPOLIS — Rye whiskey purists have an amazing new reason to raise a glass in celebration. Announced today, and unveiled at a private invitation-only launch event, Tattersall Distilling introduces their long-anticipated 100 percent straight rye whiskey, distilled on-site in Northeast Minneapolis. And there’s plenty to celebrate.

Tattersall Straight Rye Whiskey is a Monongahela style rye, signifying an ultra high rye content in the mash, in this case 85 percent rye and 15 percent malted rye. While Monongahela ryes have their roots in Pennsylvania where George Washington marched against the Whiskey Rebellion in 1794, Tattersall Straight Rye Whiskey is one hundred percent Minnesotan.

Sourced from a farm 45 miles North of the distillery, Tattersall Straight Rye is small batch mashed, fermented and distilled in Northeast Minneapolis. It’s aged for two years in charred white oak barrels also sourced and coopered in Northern Minnesota. The result is a big, bold and spicy rye whiskey, at once flavorful and incredibly smooth, perfect for sipping or classics like a Manhattan or Old Fashioned.

“Think of this as bourbon’s bolder, northern cousin,” said Jon Kreidler, chief officer, Tattersall Distilling. “We’ve been planning for this day since we first started discussing building the distillery and we couldn’t be more excited that we finally get to share it with everyone. We’ve already received some incredible feedback from early tastings at our launch party and can’t wait to get it in font of more people.”

Tattersall Straight Rye Whiskey will be available in late-February from a selection of fine liquor stores in the Twin Cities and from Tattersall Distilling while supplies last. 100 Proof and 50 percent alcohol by volume, Tattersall Straight Rye retails for an MSRP of $34.99 for 750ml.

Tattersall Straight Rye whiskey is the latest fine spirit introduction from Tattersall Distilling, a national leader in craft distilling and one of the fastest growing craft distillers in the United States today. For more information about Tattersall Distilling’s products, recipes, cocktail room, awards and recent news visit tattersalldistilling.com or follow the brand on social media.

About Tattersall Distilling

Tattersall Distilling is a national leader in craft spirit distilling. One of the most successful new craft distillers to emerge in the United States in recent years, Tattersall was founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Jon Kreidler and Dan Oskey. Today Tattersall craft spirits and all-natural liqueurs are sold in more than 1,000 on- and off-premise outlets in 17 states across the country with a further 15 new retail markets planned by the close of 2018. Tattersall is headquartered in 28,000 square feet of historic, renovated industrial space in North East Minneapolis, Minnesota.