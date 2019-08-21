BigFish Launches Online Spirits Delivery Platform for Illinois Residents

CHICAGO – BigFish, an online marketplace for craft spirits, has announced that it has launched an online platform that provides Illinois customers unprecedented access to a carefully curated collection from more than 150 independent distilleries from around the world, delivered straight to their doorstep.

BigFish is the first and only company to successfully navigate the 3-tier system of alcohol distribution between producers, distributors and retailers. This gives them the ability to partner directly with independent distilleries and make their products available to consumers in Illinois through their online platform. Through these partnerships and their unique business model, BigFish is giving customers the opportunity to discover and experience spirits from brands they would otherwise not have access to.

“When you visit your local grocery or liquor store, your options for craft spirits are very limited because shelf space is occupied solely by big brand labels, giving smaller, independently-owned distilleries no room to compete,” says Michael Weiss, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of BigFish. “We founded BigFish because we wanted to help give a name to these distillers and give our customers the ability to discover and experience new craft spirits they may have never known existed.”

Through the online and mobile platforms, customers can explore a collection of over 750 small-batch, affordable craft spirits, from premium whiskeys to hard-to-find gins and vodkas, and place an order for delivery without ever leaving the couch. Their website provides detailed flavor profiles for each curated product, backstories on the brand and spirit and even pairing tips and recipes to help you make an informed decision on your purchase. BigFish’s mission is to not only provide their customers with the highest quality spirits available, but to also support and promote these independent distillers and help their businesses thrive by sharing the unique stories of the people who own them.

For more information on BigFish or to place an order, visit bfspirits.com or call 1-800-867-7704. A mobile app will also be available for download in the App Store and on Google Play in the near future.

About BigFish

Passion for craft spirits is growing among consumers and the number of distillers is growing to meet the demand. BigFish’s mission is to provide customers with unprecedented access to the vast world of craft spirits. Currently, customers can purchase spirits from BigFish for delivery to their door within the state of Illinois. As we continue to grow, we look forward to providing opportunities for craft spirits enthusiasts and customers across the country and around the world to purchase from our collection of curated, hand-crafted spirits.