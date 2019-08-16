Brown Bomber Hard Lattes Expand to National Distribution With All-Natural Ingredients

Dangerously Delicious. Craft Brewed. Hard Coffee. Brown Bomber is the first full line of hard coffeehouse beverages. Due to success in early markets, Brown Bomber Hard Lattes recently expanded their distribution from one flavor in three states, to three flavors in nearly 25 states. While doing this, they also decided to go all-natural. This ready-to-drink, malt-infused latte is perfect for a morning tailgate, an afternoon pregame, an after-dinner treat or even as an alternative to a Bloody Mary.

According to General Manager Matt Knox, when formulating Brown Bomber Hard Lattes, his team had three things in mind.

“First is the flavor,” Knox stated. “When you look at the ready-to-drink alcohol space, it is primarily driven by consumer’s favorite flavors. Consequently, coffee flavors are growing at a rapid pace. The second trend that inspired the formulation of Brown Bomber was that consumers are drinking less, but better-quality alcohol. Brown Bomber is not a light beer; it is a premium alcoholic beverage. The third reason we launched Brown Bomber is because of the market size and growth of flavored alcoholic beverages. Look at the growth of White Claw and the hard seltzer category for example; two years ago, that category didn’t even exist.”

Brown Bomber Hard Lattes are 5% ABV and the Cold Brew Latte is 4.2% ABV. It can be found in bars, independent liquor stores, and retailers in nearly 25 states, with plans to be in all 50 by June 2020. All SKUs typically retail at $2.99 for one and $9.99 for a 4-pack.

For additional information about Brown Bomber, visit brownbomber.com.

About Brown Bomber

Brown Bomber is the first complete line of malt-infused, “dangerously delicious” coffeehouse beverages. Brown Bomber is an indulgent blend of dairy, cream, malt, natural flavor, and Colombian coffee. All of Brown Bomber’s ingredients are all natural and contain nothing unnecessary. Brown Bomber products are 5% ABV and use recyclable, on-trend packaging.