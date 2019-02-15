Fabrizia Spirits Moves To New Facility

SALEM, N.H.– Building on strong sales momentum and growing product demand, Fabrizia Spirits, the leading limoncello producer in the United States, is moving to a new space that will more than triple its footprint. Driven in particular by demand for its canned, 100-percent gluten-free Fabrizia’s Italian Margarita, which was introduced in spring 2018, Fabrizia Spirits will move from a 1,800-square-foot facility to a nearby 6,000-square-foot space, allowing for expanded production and enhanced efficiency. Fabrizia Spirits products, including its award-winning Limoncello, are now sold in 18 states nationwide.

“Fabrizia Spirits continues to experience double-digit, year-over-year growth and increased demand for our products, including the new canned version of our Italian Margarita, driving our need for additional space,” said Phil Mastroianni, co-owner of Fabrizia Spirits. “We’re pleased to be making this move, which will position us for 2019 and beyond, especially as we continue to add new product offerings.”

Family-owned and operated, Fabrizia Spirits began renovations on the new facility located at 2 Industrial Way in Salem in January and expects to move into the new space by the end of February.

The additional floor space will allow Fabrizia Spirits to include a separate canning area, eliminating its impact on production. As part of the move, Fabrizia Spirits is purchasing new equipment, including a 1,500-gallon automatic stainless-steel mixing tank, three 500-gallon stainless-steel mixing tanks, and an 8-foot by 10-foot walk-in freezer. The expanded space will allow for more efficient processing of all Fabrizia Spirits products, particularly as the company receives shipments of about 140,000 Sicilian lemons at a time.

Due in large part to the success of the canned Fabrizia’s Italian Margarita, Fabrizia Spirits experienced 45-percent sales growth in 2018, compared to the previous year. Fabrizia Spirits is aiming for30-percent sales growth in 2019. Fabrizia Spirits saw case sales jump from21,000 cases sold in 2017 to more than 41,000 cases sold in 2018—an increase of more than 70-percent. Fabrizia Spirits is aiming to surpass 50,000 cases sold this year.

Co-owners and brothers Phil and Nick Mastroianni developed Fabrizia’s Italian Margarita from a family recipe. The premium cocktail is made with Fabrizia’s Limoncello, freshly-squeezed lemonade made from Sicilian lemons and premium tequila. The Italian Margarita is made without added colors, flavors or preservatives.

About Fabrizia Spirits

Fabrizia Spirits began operations in 2008, featuring its flagship, all-natural Limoncello. In addition to Limoncello and Fabrizia’s Italian Margarita, Fabrizia Spirits also offers a Blood Orange liqueur, and a limoncello cream liqueur called Crema di Limoncello. For more information about Fabrizia Spirits, please visit fabriziaspirits.com.