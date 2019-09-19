Flaviar Releases Larga Vida XO 2019 Edition

NEW YORK— Flaviar announces the return of Larga Vida with the release of Larga Vida XO 2019 Edition.

Following last year’s debut of Larga Vida XO 2018 which sold out in record time, Flaviar has upped the ante with a second chapter of this bittersweet rum story.

This time, Flaviar has blended ten tropicalrums to create a delicious bubble of chill in the hullaballoo of life.

Flaviar has handpicked ten tropicalrums from 10 rum making countries and meticulously blended them into a flavorful choir where each voice complements the others and elevates the final blend into a harmony. The rums come from 10rum nations, each known for its distinctive character: Barbados, Dominican Republic, Guadalupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Jamaica, Mauritius, Panama, Trinidad, and Colombia.

Wood is the grand master of flavor and an essential component. Different styles of premium barrels – new and used, toasted and charred, ex-wine and sherry casks – make sure Larga Vida is complex and breathtaking.

Larga Vida name is inspired by the Spanish phrase, Larga Vida y Prosperidad, which translates to “long life and prosperity,” the juice boasts bolts of bitter and sweet flavor combinations, embodying the sweetness and bitterness of life.

Commenting on the flavor profile of Larga Vida XO 2019, Grisa Soba, Flaviar co-founder and maker of Larga Vida says: “This worthy dark amber successor to Larga Vida 2018 kept much of its delicious DNA with notes of banana, vanilla, cinnamon and citrus. What’s new is an opulent addition of dates and honeycomb, while the maturation has amped-up oak notes and nuttiness. The funky flavor is complemented by a touch of the smoke and Cognac-esque finish. Complex as hell – a perfect dram for true rum-heads.”

This may be a serious rum designed for sipping, but its complexity and richness mean it stands up well to mixing, whatever way you fancy, it’s a rum for all of life’s moments.

Larga Vida doesn’t take itself too seriously, the speedboat on the stopper is testament to that. For those down with the Larga Vida life, there is some muy guay swag up for grabs that will help you make life your beach and saunter through summer in style.

Soba, adds: “Let’s keep it real. We could say Larga Vida is just another sourcedrum. But that wouldn’t be fair.The first release was over 3 years in the making and with Larga Vida XO 2019 we wanted to kick things up a notch and elevate the blend with an additional rum, so it is even more complex but still smooth AF.

“It’s a privilege to be able to source rums directly from the makers, to separately finish the expressions, to blend them and marry them, so that the flavors can integrate, harmonize and fully develop.

“The result is more than the sum of its parts – more complex, balanced and rounded. Two Cherries on top? If you know your way around Rum, you may recognize some Foursquare Rum that went into this blend. And the stopper… Well, we’re pretty sure our speedboat will make everyone’s inner Sonny Crockett proud.”

Larga Vida y Prosperidad!

Name: Larga Vida XO 2019Edition

Price: $66 ($56 for Flaviar members)

Style: Aged Rum

Countries: Barbados, Dominican Republic, Guadalupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Jamaica, Mauritius, Panama, Trinidad, and Colombia.

Alcohol: 40 ABV

Age: 15-24 years

Wood types: New oak barrels, toasted & charredoak barrels, ex-Merlot & Cabernet Sauvignon & sherry casks

Website: www.largavidarum.com

About Flaviar

Founded in 2012, Flaviar is the world’s largest premium spirits club, with operations in the US and Europe. Flaviar offers a better way to experience fine spirits. Flaviar members enjoy a full suite of benefits including quarterly tasting boxes and full-size bottles sent directly to their home, invitations to exclusive spirits events, access to rare and original spirits available only to members, free shipping, over 200K member reviews and more. Flaviar is here to help more people try more new things more often. Flaviar membership is $300 per year, or $95 a quarter. For more information visit www.flaviar.com.