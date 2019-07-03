Freeland Spirits to Launch Canned Gin & Rose Tonic

PORTLAND, Ore.— Freeland Spirits celebrates the release of its first-ever ready-to-drink canned cocktail, Gin & Rose Tonic, with a picnic at the Freeland tasting room on the first anniversary of its opening.

Gin & Rose Tonic is made with Freeland Spirits Gin and Portland Syrups’ Freeland Rose Tonic. Crafted by hand in small batches, Freeland Spirits Gin launched in December 2017. A traditional copper pot still brings juniper and 13 other botanicals to life, while a state-of-the-art vacuum still cajoles quieter flavors into the spirt, including fresh cucumber, rosemary, mint, and thyme. The authentically-brewed, whole-ingredient Freeland Rose Tonic is made by hand in Oregon with genuine cinchona bark and features a delicate floral layer that perfectly complements the flavor profile of Freeland Gin. Sold in 4-packs of 8.5-ounce cans with a suggested retail price of $16.95, the cans will initially be available in Oregon, Washington, and California.

Jill Kuehler, founder of Freeland Spirits said: “The ready-to-drink canned cocktail category is hot right now – just like the Oregon summer – so this is the perfect time to introduce a beautifully crafted gin and tonic cocktail with a local twist. Plus, it’s super portable – a great thing to take along on summer get-aways, whether it’s to the beach or your own backyard.”

Doors open at noon on Saturday, July 13, noon to 10 p.m. at Freeland Spirits, 2671 NW Vaughn St., Portland Oregon 97210. Free activities for the whole family, including a corn-hole tournament, distillery tour at 3 p.m. and music by DJ K Marie from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Delicious food and cocktails, and of course, canned Gin and Rose Tonics, served all day. The event is free!

About Freeland Spirits

Freeland Spirits was founded by Jill Kuehler in 2017 and takes its name from Kuehler’s grandmother, a personal role model whom she calls Meemaw, who (somewhat ironically) was a lifelong nondrinker but taught her that women can be whatever they want to be. To honor the bold, unconventional, ambitious thinking that inspired the company, Freeland Spirits recently launched the Free Spirits community impact program to recognize fellow Free Spirits. Freeland Spirits’ “grain-to-glass” philosophy results in superior spirits that celebrate all the Northwest has to offer. Master Distiller Molly Troupe has a Master’s Degree in Distillation from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland. The Freeland Spirits portfolio includes American gin, bourbon, Geneva and canned Gin & Rose Tonic. Visit freelandspirits.com for more information.