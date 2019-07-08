Lo-Fi Aperitifs Expands to Southern California

LOS ANGELES— Lo-Fi Aperitifs brings its undeniable California spirit and exciting line of lavish botanical aperitifs to Southern California this spring, anchoring the brand’s West Coast roots with its newest expansion. The Northern California-bred, bartender darling is currently available in the Bay Area, New York, and Philadelphia and hits Los Angeles restaurants and bars in June 2019. Lo-Fi will be available at retailers throughout the greater LA area, Orange County, San Diego, and Santa Barbara.

Created for the modern palate and built-to-spritz, Lo-Fi was born from a collaboration between Quaker City Mercantile (the creators of the Hendrick’s Gin and Sailor Jerry Rum brands) and 86-year-old, family-owned and operated E. & J. Gallo Winery. Lo-Fi Aperitifs’ line of Gentian Amaro, Dry Vermouth and Sweet Vermouth are proudly made with premium California wines and infused with natural herbs, and botanicals.

A California Brand for a California Lifestyle

Lo-Fi’s portfolio of distinctly Californian aperitifs was formulated to have an approachable but complex flavor, accompanied by a rich texture, and using ingredients found in California’s bountiful growing region. Each variant is made with natural herbs and botanicals and without the use of artificial coloring agents. The brand name is a reference to “Low Fidelity” music, with its uncomplicated, often DIY production and laid-back vibes. Lo-Fi has the same easy-going attitude, and its unique liquids make even the simplest of 1:1 cocktail feel complex.

The Lo-Fi Spritz Brings California Spirit to an Old-World Tradition

More than a 20th-century recipe, the Spritz has become synonymous with a new American drinking culture that is here to stay. Lo-Fi has evolved this cultural, warm weather ritual, by providing consumers a reliable way to spritz all-year-round, using each of its variants. The brand’s flagship cocktail, the Lo-Fi Spritz is a visually stunning, summer cocktail that is easy-to-make and easy-to-drink, making it a perfect go-to for the Italian tradition of aperitivo with a California twist.

The key ingredient is Lo-Fi’s Gentian Amaro, an approachable American aperitif, which gets its bright pink hue from hibiscus flowers. This New World amaro is made with anise, cinchona bark, orange oil, grapefruit, ginger, bois de rose, gentian root, and hibiscus. With its bright pink color, distinct California taste, and appealing sippability, the Lo-Fi Spritz is a modern classic cocktail for modern Californians.

Lo-Fi Spritz

3 oz. Sparkling Wine

2 oz. Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro

1 oz. Soda

Orange Wedge

Lo-Fi Aperitifs can be purchased at all SoCal Whole Foods, Total Wine & More, Mollie Stone’s, and at bars and restaurants throughout Los Angeles, including: Roberta’s, Manuella, Wolf + Crane, Gold Diggers, The Standard West Hollywood, W Hollywood, EP+LP, L’Antica de Michele, and more.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world’s largest family-owned winery and the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 110 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings. Visit gallo.com.

Gallo Spirits currently offers New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin, Familia Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Lo-Fi Aperitifs, E&J Brandy, Argonaut Brandy, Germain-Robin Brandy, Diplomático Rum, Gruppo Montenegro, including Amara Montenegro and Select Aperitivo, as well as imported Scotch whiskies from Whyte & Mackay, including The Dalmore, Jura and John Barr. Premium wine offerings include J Vineyards & Winery, Louis M. Martini, MacMurray Estate Vineyards, Orin Swift, Talbott Vineyards, and William Hill Estate, along with highly acclaimed imports, such as Alamos, Brancaia, La Marca, Las Rocas, Martín Códax, Whitehaven, and LUX Wines, importers of Allegrini, Argiano, Jermann, Pieropan, Renato Ratti and Tornatore.

About Quaker City Mercantile

A hybrid of 19th-century mercantilism and 21st-century brand artistry. Quaker City Mercantile creates brands from the ground up and brings them to market. This includes all aspects of manufacturing, distribution and marketing. Steve Grasse, founder of QCM, has created breakthrough products including Hendricks Gin, Sailor Jerry Rum and Art in the Age Spirits. He also spearheaded the wildly successful rebranding of Narragansett Beer. Steven believes in creating enduring brands and products with rich backstories that people can truly care about.