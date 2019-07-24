Plymouth Gin Launches Mr. King’s 1842 Recipe

PLYMOUTH, England— Today, Plymouth Gin has launched Mr King’s 1842 Recipe, the first special edition in a series of craft gins that celebrate the spirit of exploration. This reimagined recipe from 1842 has been specially crafted by Plymouth’s master distiller to delicately combine only two ingredients – orris root and handpicked juniper from a single harvest day in the mountains of Frontignano, Italy. Due to the hyper-local sourcing of the ingredients Mr King’s 1842 Recipe is a one of a kind gin, with only 2,000 cases produced, each hold a truly unique flavour that cannot be reproduced.

The recipe takes today’s ever-expanding gin variations back to their roots, and Master Distiller Sean Harrison used every drop of his 20 years’ experience to recreate a recipe that was found deep within the vaults at the Plymouth Black Friars distillery – the oldest gin distillery in England. Thanks to the technological advancements in gin production today, Plymouth Gin has been able to reproduce Mr King’s 1842 Recipe and replicate the distillation process that was attempted in 1842, with even more precision.

The new craft gin has been created with juniper from a single hillside in Frontignano, after Plymouth uncovered the original sales record that linked the purchase of juniper to the renowned Italian region over 170 years ago. Sean Harrison explored the hills of Umbria to uncover the highest quality juniper alongside the expert local pickers. The ancient tradition of juniper picking in Umbria has been part of Plymouth’s history for decades and is a key part of the gin making process still to this day. Plymouth has a strong heritage of exploration as it refines its award-winning recipe using ingredients sourced from every corner of the globe.

Master Distiller Sean Harrison commented: “Mr King’s 1842 Recipe is a truly one-off craft gin that we will never be able to recreate again. Even if we were to visit the same Italian hillside next year, the climate and harvest conditions would affect the juniper resulting in a different taste profile. At a time when other brands are using many different botanicals throughout the distillation process, Mr King’s 1842 Recipe focuses on just two and the result is something very special. It’s an honour to bring Mr King’s gin into the 21st century.”

Plymouth Gin has long been acknowledged by bartenders worldwide as the most versatile gin for cocktails, playing a key role in the development of iconic classics including the Martini and Gimlet. Plymouth Gin is methodically hand made by artisans three times per week who weigh out the individual ingredients and smell their way through the distillation process to ensure perfection is reached with every batch.

There will be a limited run of Mr King’s 1842 Recipe available to purchase online at plymouthgin.com and in store at The Whisky Exchange, Covent Garden and Fitzrovia and online from July 2019. RRP £45.50.

Tasting Notes

Mr King’s 1842 Recipe is made in Plymouth Gin’s classic distilling style, famed for producing uniquely smooth liquids. The creamy texture of this juniper forward gin is delicately balanced with the floral notes of orris root, offering hints of lavender and pine, for a long and complex finish.

Recommended Cocktail Recipe

K&T

3 Parts King’s Recipe

1 Part Fever Tree Tonic

Twist of Lemon & Orange

Cocktail tasting notes: Light and refreshing. This simple G&T brings top notes to the gin while allowing the floral flavour of the gin to come through.

The King’s Pink Aperitivo

1 Part King’s Recipe

0.5 Parts Still Water

6 Dashes of Aperitivo of Choice

Orange Twist

Cocktail tasting notes: A little bitterness from the Italian Aperitivo brings out the floral notes of this gin on the palate whilst the orange citrus combines with the gin’s juniper forward profile to produce a light a delicate take on the classic Pink Gin.

The King & It

1 Part King’s Recipe

1 Part Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth

2 Dashes Orange Bitter

Lemon Twist

Cocktail tasting notes: An elegant classic recipe long overdue a return to popularity. Dry juniper and sweet Italian vermouth combine to create a smooth, rich and complex combination punctuated with a hint of bitter orange and lifted with fresh lemon oils to bring the drink into perfect balance.

About Plymouth Gin

A true spirit of discovery, Plymouth Gin is a connoisseur’s gin boasting complex flavours and smooth texture underpinned by a rich and vibrant history. Hand-crafted and batch-made using the same recipe since 1793, the artisanal gin has continually been favoured amongst the world’s best bartenders as well as the British Royal Navy. With a history dating back to the early 15th century, encompassing the old Black Friar monks, the renowned Mayflower voyage to the New World and the iconic birth of the cocktail era, Plymouth Gin is a historic spirit waiting to be discovered. Visit plymouthgin.com