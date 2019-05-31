Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Partners with Infinium Spirits for Nationwide Distribution

SAN DIEGO— Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has announced its national partnership with Infinium Spirits to expand across the U.S. The partnership comes on the heels of Skrewball’s success in its hometown market and high statewide and national demand for the first real (and delicious) peanut butter whiskey.

Launched in San Diego in July 2018 by husband and wife duo, Steven Yeng and Brittany Merrill Yeng, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey gained quick notoriety with locals. After the couple experimented making unmistakable peanut butter whiskey cocktails for family and friends, it was a hit and only made sense to brand and bottle the idea. The Yengs began experimenting to come up with the perfect peanut butter flavor, using only vegan-friendly premium ingredients. The first-of-its-kind peanut butter flavored whiskey actually tastes like peanut butter and can be enjoyed standalone or as part of a premium cocktail, several of which can be found on the company’s website.

Since entering the market, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has been presented with several awards, including a Double Gold Medal for Best Flavored Whiskey in the 2018 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. With interest growing, the Yengs made the decision to work with a trusted partner and renowned leader in the spirits industry, Infinium Spirits, to maintain a high level of quality and reach their consumer demands.

“Partnering with Infinium Spirits was a natural fit, as they are also a family-owned business and understand the hurdles you have to overcome to survive in this industry,” said Brittany Merrill Yeng, co-founder of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. “We were immediately impressed with the legacy they’ve built and seeing their passion for Skrewball was exciting and humbling at the same time.”

“We are absolutely honored to have Steve and Brittany put their trust in Infinium Spirits to build this new, but already highly acclaimed, brand across the country,” said Dan Walker, president of Infinium Spirits. “I am so impressed with what Skrewball has already accomplished; not only is the liquid incredible and highly versatile, but the brand itself is drawing attention from an extremely wide audience of consumers.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Infinium Spirits team and are confident they are going to aid in the overall success of Skrewball throughout the nation,” added Steven Yeng, co-founder of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

For more information about Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, visit skrewballwhiskey.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram (@skrewballwhiskey).