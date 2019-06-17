Stateside Vodka Launches in D.C. and Maryland

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — Philadelphia-based Stateside Urbancraft Vodka has officially announced their expansion into Maryland and the District of Columbia. This expansion is supported by Stateside Vodka’s new partnership with the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (SGWS).

“The D.C. and Maryland areas have thriving culinary, cocktail and nightlife scenes, which is why we gravitated towards these areas as part of our expansion efforts that align with our brand,” said Clement Pappas, co-owner and President of Stateside Urbancraft Vodka. “We’ve been very well received in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware and we look forward to offering our award-winning product to new, potential Stateside drinkers.”

Since Stateside Vodka hit shelves in December 2015, the brand has grown exponentially, reaching milestones and increasing in both sales and consumer popularity year-over-year. The brand continues to grow rapidly and is currently sold in over 480 state liquor stores throughout Pennsylvania and is the fastest growing vodka in the state as well as the top-selling “Pennsylvania Spirit” according to the PLCB’s most recent annual report. Stateside has also won a total of seven prestigious industry awards since the product first launched.

“We’re proud to be established as the preeminent craft vodka in our home market and we are excited to bring Stateside to a new group of spirit enthusiasts in Maryland and D.C.” said Matt Quigley, co-founder of Stateside Vodka.

Stateside is distinguished by its inventive and one-of-a-kind process. The vodka is 7x-hand distilled from 100% US corn in a custom copper pot still. The proprietary finishing process features carbon, oxygen, and “ultra-cold” filtration steps. The proofing water utilized in the vodka is also unique and was perfected over a two-year experimentation process. It is treated using a custom filtration system that produces an H2O formula containing a range of minerals, including electrolytes. Stateside is certified gluten-free and OU™ Kosher and is sugar and carbohydrate free. The vodka is hand-bottled on location at the distillery in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia and will now be distributed to the Maryland and D.C. markets.

Stateside is currently featured at thousands of bars, restaurants, and liquor stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Under their newly established partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, the company has plans to expand into a number of subsequent key markets in 2019.

For more information or to coordinate an interview with a representative at Stateside Urbancraft Vodka, please contact Jessica Olenik of Neff Associates at (267) 457-2045 or via email at jo@neffassociates.com. For more information on Stateside Urbancraft Vodka, please visit, statesidevodka.com.

About Stateside Urbancraft Vodka

Stateside Vodka was founded in 2013 by two brothers, Matt and Bryan Quigley in their parents’ basement. The duo set out to produce an ultra-premium beverage and succeeded by creating a product that is 7x-hand distilled for ultimate quality. The result was Stateside Urbancraft Vodka, a spirit made from 100% US corn, certified kosher and gluten-free, and beautifully finished with electrolytes. Located at 1700 N Hancock Street in Philadelphia, Stateside Head Quarters occupies 7500 s.q. ft. of state of the art distillery and bar room space. Stateside Urbancraft Vodka is currently sold in over 2,000 points of retail distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. To learn more about this award-winning vodka, visit their website at statesidevodka.com.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is North America’s largest wine and spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit, www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.