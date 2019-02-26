Storyhouse Spirits Announces First Chapter Grand Opening

SAN DIEGO— Founded on the belief that friendships grow when people gather, share and toast to stories, Storyhouse Spirits has unveiled its first chapter in San Diego’s East Village.

The urban distillery, bar and lounge occupies 7,600 square feet at the corner of J and Park Boulevard in a historic building transformed into an industrial chic space. Founders Matt Kidd and Steve Kuftinec in collaboration with the design team from Blalock & Partners Architectural Design Studio have created three distinct spaces seamlessly blending old and new. The venue includes a distillery and production facility, a bar opening to a street side patio and a mezzanine overlooking the distillery and offering skyline and peek water views. Each area is designed for optimum socializing and inspiring the storyteller in all of us.

With a product line that celebrates the California lifestyle, Storyhouse guests will be invited to pull up a chair, share tales with friends old and new while sipping hand-crafted cocktails made with craft and care.

“Our spirits are a toast to coastal living,” said co-founder and distiller Matt Kidd, a former Marine pilot turned spirits maker. “With our location just steps away from San Diego Bay, every bottle we produce will be filled with sea, sunshine, and stories waiting to unfold.”

The preliminary spirits lineup will include a Seaside Vodka, Meyer Lemon & Cucumber Vodka, California Dry Gin and California Coastal Gin. Bourbon and American Single Malt Whiskey will be released at a later date. All of the beverages will be available for purchase at the distillery and eventually distributed regionally.

“San Diego is a hotbed of craft spirits innovation and we are excited to be a part of it,” said co-founder Steve Kuftinec, who spent years at Uinta Brewing guiding the craft brewery to become one of the country’s top 50. “From grain to glass, Matt and I are shaping Storyhouse to satisfy an unfilled niche in the local, as well as national, marketplace with our focus on California-inspired spirits.”

In addition to the distillery, Storyhouse houses a tasting room and full-service bar and lounge serving cocktails, wine and beer as well as casual fare. The menu by Executive Chef Nick Paulerio features seasonal small plates with a focus on dishes cooked in the signature copper wood-fired oven.

Selections include Oysters Storyhouse featuring dry gin, spinach, cream, parmesan, pork belly, juniper; Beef and Lamb Gyros with avocado Naan, pickles, labneh and raita; The Muenster flatbread featuring generous toppings of Muenster cheese, house roasted, tomatoes alongside fresh basil combined with a roasted garlic sauce; and Cured Halibut with locally sourced and house-cured halibut served on a bed of citrus, jicama and golden beets and garnished with pickled chili and a light citrus vinaigrette.

Storyhouse Spirits is available for group reservations for private parties, corporate functions and other special events and can accommodate up to 75 guests. Visit the Storyhouse website for bookings.

About Storyhouse Spirits

All stories need to be shared somewhere. This is a good place. Storyhouse Spirits is a full-production distillery, bar and lounge located in San Diego’s East Village at 1220 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101. Grand opening hours are Friday-Saturday 3-11 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday 3-10 p.m. For more information, visit storyhousespirits.com. Connect with Storyhouse Spirits on Instagram and Facebook.