Trade Eights Cocktails Expands Distribution to Idaho

SEATTLE — Trade Eights Cocktails, an all-natural, bottled cocktail company based in Seattle, Washington, is expanding distribution to Idaho. After launching in Washington in late 2018, the company has now partnered with Idaho alcohol distributor, Idaho Wine Merchant. All three of Trade Eights Cocktails’ flavors — Grapefruit Honey +Vodka, Hibiscus Lime +Gin, and Ginger Citrus +Whiskey — are now available in Idaho.

Trade Eights Cocktails are crafted with real spirits, juices, botanicals and spices.Our Grapefruit Honey +Vodka cocktail is perfect for many occasions – from happy hour to weekend brunch.

“Today’s consumers are interested in more premium, higher quality alcohol options. Not the neon colored, artificial, syrupy sweet stuff” said Liane Bennett, co-founder and CEO, Trade Eights Cocktails. “What makes Trade Eights Cocktails different is that we use only natural ingredients and real spirits, juices, botanicals and spices in our cocktails. Our cocktails taste delicious because we use ingredients like wildflower honey, hibiscus, and pink grapefruit juice. Plus, at 10% ABV our cocktails are on the lighter side and great for many occasions – from happy hour to weekend brunch. All you need to do to enjoy a Trade Eights Cocktail is pour over ice, sit back and relax.”

The ready-to-drink cocktail category has been on the rise driven by consumer demand for convenience. According to Nielsen data, the RTD spirit-based cocktail category grew 40.7% over the last year. Spirit-based RTD cocktail sales reached $62 million USD in 2018.

About Trade Eights Cocktails

Trade Eights Cocktails (tradeeightscocktails.com) is an all-natural, bottled cocktail company based in Seattle and founded by entrepreneurs Liane and Greg Bennett. The company uses only natural ingredients such as real spirits, juices, botanicals and spices in their ready-to-drink cocktails. Trade Eights Cocktails was recently honored with multiple medals at the 2019 SIP Awards and 2019 New York International Spirits Competition. Committed to animal welfare causes, Trade Eights Cocktails gives 1% of every sale to organizations dedicated to the protection and well-being of animals. Their cocktails are currently distributed in Washington, California and Idaho.