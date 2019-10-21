Woodford Reserve Releases Chocolate Malted Rye Bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky.– Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris, always seeking to innovate with new flavor ideas for whiskey, discovered a unique flavor technique: toast rye grain long enough and it begins to taste like chocolate. Thus was born his newest whiskey –Woodford Reserve Chocolate Malted Rye Bourbon. This limited-selection and one-time-only product is being released this month in the United States and globally as part of Woodford Reserve’s celebrated Master’s Collection.

“The rye malt was roasted to a level that its natural sugars caramelized into a dark chocolate note,” Morris said. “This special bourbon even surprised me as it matured in our warehouses. Each time I tasted it, the chocolate notes became even more pronounced.”

The product, with a suggested retail price of $129.99, has hints of dark chocolate and spice and presents at 90.4 proof. The mash bill is 70% corn, 15% chocolate malted rye, 15% distillers malt.

“Woodford Reserve Bourbon has a complex and balanced flavor profile that includes a hint of chocolate,” Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said. “Chocolate Malted Rye takes those cocoa notes to a new level. Everything we do at Woodford Reserve goes back to our core belief that flavor is everything.

Woodford Reserve releases two Master’s Collections each year — one in the fall and one in the spring.They are produced with the same heritage and tradition that surrounds the iconic Woodford ReserveDistillery in Versailles, Kentucky. Since the mid-1800s, the site has been known for its visionary approach to distilling. Today, Woodford Reserve Distillery is visited by more than 140,000 people each year.

The special releases are in addition to the core permanent expressions — Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, Woodford Reserve Rye, Woodford Reserve Malt and Woodford Reserve Wheat Whiskey.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, "Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby," is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices.