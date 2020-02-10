291 Colorado Whiskey Ships Coast-to-Coast with ReserveBar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The award-winning whiskeys of Distillery 291 are now available online in partnership with ReserveBar.com extending the brand’s reach in six states where shipping is legal (CA, CO, NY, OR, TX and WY). The Colorado Springs-based distillery, which won “World’s Best Rye Whiskey” in the 2018 World Whiskies Awards, nine Liquid Gold awards from renowned whiskey expert Jim Murray as well as two “US Micro Whisky of the Year (Runner Up)” designations, has also expanded its distribution in retail with an on-shelf presence in Kentucky, California, and Texas.

“There’s still a strong interest in brown spirits and a growing group of collectors and enthusiasts. ReserveBar allows us to reach a larger audience overnight, giving more access to Distillery 291’s whiskeys than ever before,” said Distillery 291 Founder Michael Myers.

The new offerings on ReserveBar will include:

291 Colorado Rye Whiskey: Presented at 101.7 proof and made from rye malt and sour mash, this rye whiskey is distilled in a copper pot still and aged in American White Oak deep char barrels. Like the bourbon, the rye is also finished with toasted Aspen staves. 291 Rye is a San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold winner, a 2019 American Whiskey Master award winner, and the recipient of the 2018 World’s Best Rye Whisky at The World Whiskies Awards.

291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey: A whiskey distilled from a bourbon sour mash in a copper pot still, and aged in American White Oak deep char barrels. Unique to Distillery 291, the bourbon is finished with toasted Aspen staves. This 100-proof whiskey is a San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold winner and a 2019 American Whiskey Master award winner.

Barrel Proof Colorado Whiskey: Made from malted rye & corn mash, this 127-proof whiskey is an uncut version of Distillery 291’s flagship whiskey. Known for being a high proof rye whiskey that’s still smooth, with great depth and character, this whiskey is aged in American white oak barrels and finished with charred aspen staves.

Barrel proof Colorado Bourbon Whiskey: This uncut version of Distillery 291’s Colorado Bourbon is a barrel-aged whiskey distilled in a copper pot still. Made from corn, malted rye and malted barley mash and finished with toasted, Colorado aspen staves, this 127-proof bourbon is bottled at barrel proof and has great depth and character.

About Distillery 291

Distillery 291 is a small batch whiskey distillery nestled in the stunning foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Located in Colorado Springs, the distillery sits in the shadow of Pikes Peak where founder and CEO, Michael Myers, aims to replicate the taste, smell and folklore of the Wild West. Today, Distillery 291 is distilling from grain to barrel to bottle, ten distinctive Colorado whiskeys. The young distillery has earned bushels of national and international awards for its spirits with the unique character and flavor of a bygone era, including the title of World’s Best Rye at the 2018 World Whiskies Awards. Distillery 291 embodies traditions of the past married with the boldness of the future: Rugged, Refined and Rebellious. Hardmade the Colorado way.

For more information visit: www.distillery291.com.

About ReserveBar

ReserveBar was born out of the passion of its founders to allow friends and customers to celebrate and share good times in a uniquely American fashion – by giving the best of premium, reserve spirits, luxury champagne and fine wine as the perfect gift for any holiday, occasion or celebration. For more information visit www.reservebar.com.