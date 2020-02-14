IZO Agave Spirits Launches Mezcal Joven

SAN DIEGO— New from IZO Agave Spirits comes a pure, all-natural Mezcal Joven, handcrafted from start to finish at its Mexican point of origin for a smooth, award-winning flavor. Founded by Gaston Martinez – a native of Mexico – IZO is a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits, produced sustainably right in the heart of rural Durango, according to centuries of tradition. Now, IZO introduces the first of many pure distilled agave spirits: a clean, all-natural Mezcal Joven (or “oven-cooked agave”) that speaks to a deeply-rooted heritage of community, hard work, and the celebration of everyday moments.

“In my family and culture, Mezcal was always a symbol of celebration and the pure enjoyment of life,” explains Martinez. “Today, I am proud to share the clean, smooth flavor of this naturally-smoked agave – part of the long-standing heritage of my beloved hometown – with the world.”

Each sip of IZO Mezcal Joven is a joyful celebration of both old and new: the centuries of local tradition behind it and the establishment of an environmentally-focused and community-centered legacy. Every batch of wild agave is hand-harvested from Durango ranches, slow-roasted in volcanic ovens, then fermented and distilled onsite for a locally-crafted product from start to finish. To ensure a lasting heritage and renewable resource for future generations, the IZO distillery relies on a solar-paneled water treatment system and a bee colony to help propagate the plants, tended for a full decade before reaching maturity.

Every aspect of IZO pays respect to its point of origin, from the locally-sourced Onyx cap featured atop the bottle, to the elegant, minimalist design that allows the artisanal spirit within to shine. The entire production process from ground to glass is meticulously controlled to ensure a perfectly-balanced, slightly smoky Mezcal Joven, delicious alone or in cocktails.

Toast every moment with the smooth, all-natural flavor of IZO Mezcal Joven, available at select Costco stores, liquor stores and online at IZOMezcal.com along with refreshing cocktail recipes. For interviews with Founder Gaston Martinez, contact Jessi Kopach at jessidanielle.k@gmail.com. Learn more about the IZO brand and the history of pure-distilled agave spirits at IZOMezcal.com, and look for new product releases coming soon: IZO MEZCAL Ensamble, IZO Sotol, IZO Tequila Reposado Cristalino, IZO Mezcal Reposado and IZO Mezcal Añejo.

About IZO Agave Spirits

Founded by Gaston Martinez – a native of Durango, Mexico – IZO is a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of his rural hometown according to centuries of tradition. Made sustainably from slow-roasted, wild agave hearts harvested on local ranches, every sip of award-winning IZO Mezcal speaks to generations of Mezcaleros bringing people together around shared values of community, celebration, and savoring the reward of a job well done. Every aspect of IZO pays respect to its point of origin, from the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop the bottle to the elegant, minimalist design that allows the flavorful spirit within to shine. The pure, sophisticated taste of IZO Mezcal tells the story of centuries’ old Mexican tradition and of one man’s vision to share it with the world. Learn more about the IZO collection of handcrafted agave spirits at IzoMezcal.com.# # #

For More Information

izomezcal.com/