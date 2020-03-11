J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey Launches The Whiskey Thief In Celebration Of International Women’s Day

Cooraclare, Co. Clare, Ireland – Ireland’s first modern Whiskey Bonder has announced the launch of ‘The Whiskey Thief’, a 100-bottle release to celebrateInternational Women’s Day 2020. This new release has been developed in collaboration with Irish design duo Jill & Gill and all proceeds from the sale will be donated to Dress for Success Dublin. The Whiskey Thief will be exclusively available at www.celticwhiskeyauction.com from the 16th of March 2020.

It is a Blended Grain Irish Whiskey and is bottled at 46% ABV.

J.J. Corry Founder Louise McGuane speaking today about the project: “At J.J. Corry we are all about supporting women in business as well as any advocate of positive change,whatever space in which that may be. This release is our salute to the women breaking ground in the spirits industry and a nod to change. This launch is the first part of a wider campaign by J.J. Corry to celebrate women in the drinks industry.”

McGuane further commented on the collaboration: “We champion the best in modern Irish design and have long admired Jill & Gill, who have designed beautiful bespoke labels for the release. The collaboration makes perfect sense – fellow female founders, they’re progressive and disruptive in their industry; they haven’t allowed themselves to be labelled, which is something we admire. Our charity partner, Dress for Success Dublin, are doing tremendous work in empowering women in need to access the workplace and as advocates for gender equality. It is an honor to support their valuable work.”

Speaking today about the launch of The Whiskey Thief, and J.J. Corry’s support of Dress for Success Dublin, Sonya Lennon, founder of the charity, commented: “I’m delighted that J.J. Corry have chosen to support Dress for Success Dublin, and the work we do with women across Ireland this International Women’s Day. This company, founded by women and led by women, is what the charity is all about. Supporting and advocating for women in leadership is a core tenet of our work, so this is a natural partnership.

“The funds raised from the sale of this limited release will have a great impact, enabling us to continue our work supporting women to (re)enter the workforce through our professional suiting,career coaching services and other programs that we offer. Thank you to all the team at J.J. Corry for your generosity, creativity and impact and happy International Women’s Day 2020!”

The Whiskey Thief is a blend of Irish Grain Whiskey from multiple distilleries and is the first of its style from J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey. Louise McGuane added that “creating a blended grain expression is emphatic for us as Bonders, as our business model centers on our acquiring whiskey from multiple sources. As Bonders, we are curators of casks, building a library of Irish Whiskey flavors which allow us to produce unique blends like this one.

The Whiskey Thief takes its name from a tool that I use constantly for sampling casks and keeping an eye on how the flavors in our rackhouse are evolving, so this release is also a tribute to our role as Bonders, a tradition that we have revived”.

Jill & Gill commented on the launch: “Collaborating with J.J. Corry on The Whiskey Thief was more than just creating artwork for a label. We got the chance to experience the magic that Louise has created in Co. Clare for the J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey brand. The passion, skill, and hard work that goes into each bottled blend is something we and all entrepreneurs can relate to. For us, it was then taking that journey, sharing it visually and in doing so, empowering other female entrepreneurs to go for it — take what’s yours, the support is there, and in doing so you find your tribe, your girl gang!”

This limited release of 100 hand numbered bottles will be offered via online auction from 16th March 2020 at 5 p.m. until 30th March at 8 p.m.

About J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey

Founded in 2015by Louise McGuane, J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey is Ireland’s first modern Whiskey Bonder and maker of award winning J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey. It is Ireland’s only all-female founded and led whiskey company. The company sources new make spirit from Irish distilleries and matures it in a purpose built bonded rackhouse on the McGuane Family farm in Cooraclare, Co. Clare, right along the Wild Atlantic Way. J.J Corry has won multiple awards for quality and taste including gold medals in the Irish Whiskey Awards and San Francisco Spirits Competition and World Whiskies Awards.

About Celtic Whiskey Auction

Celtic Whiskey Auction is an online auction created by Ireland’s leading Irish whiskey experts for whiskey enthusiasts and aficionados alike. Founded by the Celtic Whiskey Shop, it predominantly features collectable and rare Irish whiskeys as well as a fine selection of world spirits, wine and accessories.

About Jill & Gill

Jill & Gill are an Irish multi-disciplinary studio made up of creative duo Jill Deering and Gillian Henderson. Together they are a fresh approach to print and illustration across, fine art, fashion, textiles, and design.

They aim to create meaningful, impactful products and experiences that give customers and clients a sense of value in what it means to invest in Irish design.

About Dress for Success Dublin

Founded in 2010 by TV Presenter, Designer, Founder & Social Entrepreneur Sonya Lennon, Dress for Success Dublin provides women with the clothing, skills and confidence needed to succeed in the workplace. The services provided by Dress for Success Dublin include professional styling clinics, a career centre, mentoring programs and ongoing career support. The charity also campaigns year-round for gender equality in the workplace at local, national and international levels of business and politics.