KEEL Vodka Launches KEEL Sparkling, a New Premium Hard Seltzer

PROVIDENCE, R.I.– KEEL Vodka, the world’s first premium light spirit, has announced the launch of KEEL Sparkling, a vodka-based hard seltzer crafted with the perfect blend of premium KEEL potato vodka, soda water and all-natural lemon-lime and grapefruit flavors. KEEL Vodka, a pioneer in the low alcohol by volume (ABV) category, is bottled at 23.8% abv, allowing drinkers to stay balanced as they socialize, so they can enjoy the now and the later. KEEL Sparkling provides a better-for-you, gluten-free canned vodka soda option when compared to malt-based seltzers on the market, with only 80 calories, 0 carbs, and 0 sugar per 12 oz (355ml) serving. KEEL Sparkling delivers the light, refreshing smoothness of KEEL Vodka in a convenient, go-anywhere can – perfect for year round hiking adventures, tailgating, and backyard get-togethers.

Proudly hand-crafted in the U.S.A., KEEL was the first spirits brand to feature a nutrition label on its bottle, so consumers know exactly what’s in their drink. “When we started KEEL Vodka, we made a commitment to do things honestly, with integrity, and putting a nutrition label on the bottle was one of the first things we did,” says Bill Dessel, CEO and one of the co-founders of KEEL Vodka. “As a result of our mission and advances in packaging within the beverage industry, KEEL Sparkling was able to come to fruition. With demand for canned cocktails at an all-time high, but so few better-for-you options available, we’re especially thrilled to be able to bring KEEL to consumers in the most convenient way possible.” According to a recent survey conducted by Nielsen, 56% of consumers say convenience is the main reason they purchase ready-to-drink beverages. KEEL developed KEEL Sparkling to meet the growing consumer demand for satisfying ready-to-drink cocktails that won’t derail healthy, active lifestyles. Priced around $9.99 a pack (4 cans), KEEL Sparkling is currently sold in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Colorado. Customers in Florida, Texas, and Georgia will be able to find KEEL Sparkling in February with additional states launching this year. Cheers!

About KEEL

KEEL Vodka was conceived with the goal of balancing a lifestyle of good fun, recreation, sport and socialization, with the ability to enjoy smooth and satisfying vodka without the full calories and alcohol content. KEEL is a premium light spirit crafted to provide even the most discriminating consumer with the ultimate in taste and drinkability, and with roughly half the calories and alcohol found in traditional vodka. A gluten-free product, KEEL is distilled and bottled in the United States under the strictest guidelines. The tagline, ‘stay balanced,’ is testament to a responsible, enjoyable and balanced lifestyle. Founders Bill Dessel and Tom McGowan, Rhode Island natives, focused their love of sailing and the seas into their unique vodka brand. And, along with former New England Patriots player and partner Matt Light, have created a spirit that is rapidly evolving into a lifestyle brand.

For those in the know, there is no other vodka choice. For more information, please visit keelvodka.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @KeelVodka.

For More Information

keelvodka.com/sparkling