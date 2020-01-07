Seedlip Launches First Ad Campaign “Drink to the Future”

LONDON— Four years ago Seedlip launched the world’s first range of non-alcoholic spirits. Today, leading a global movement, Seedlip is excited to unveil its first advertising campaign by And Rising, as the brand continues to drive change in what and how we drink today and in the future.

The campaign leads with the simple words ‘Drink to the Future’, which sit above the iconic Seedlip bottle, framed by the ingredients that make up Seedlip’s spirits. The message reflects the brand’s tone of voice with an inspirational call to action designed to be filtered down to everyday habits and occasions by tapping into what the future means to the consumer. Since its launch in 2015 Seedlip has continued to pioneer with launches including Æcorn drinks, N o l o Bar, The Seedlip Cocktail Book, A Seedlip General Store, & the world’s first NOgroni.

The ‘Drink to the Future’ campaign will launch on 13th January in London and Manchester, across rail, underground, buses, billboards and digital. Led by Seedlip’s EU Marketing Director Ben Thomson alongside Creative agency And Rising.

Emma Wykes, Seedlip COO says ‘since the launch of Seedlip four years ago non-alcoholic drinks brands have continued to flourish as they become progressively prevalent in consumers’ consciousness. We know people are looking for greater range when it comes to non-alcoholic choices and we hope that with this creative we will inspire both new & existing Seedlip consumers.’

Rob Ward, Strategy Partner at And Rising adds ‘Seedlip is spearheading a drinking revolution. Our task was to entice more people to join this revolution and help show the credible options Seedlip provides for someone who doesn’t want to drink alcohol. We focused on making the iconic bottle the hero and framed it in the beautiful, natural ingredients that make Seedlip so delicious.’

Seedlip Founder Ben Branson adds ‘To be kicking off 2020 with our first ever advertising campaign is incredibly exciting and a very proud moment as I look back at what we’ve achieved in just four years…we are still just scratching the surface of non-alcoholic spirit’s potential and this advertising campaign will take us another step closer to our aim of making sophisticated non-alcoholic options as relevant as their alcoholic counterparts.’

