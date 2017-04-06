ADM Introduces Onavita DHA Algal Oil

CHICAGO, IL (April 5, 2017) — Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) today introduced Onavita DHA algal oil, a new DHA produced from a high-quality, reliable U.S. algae supply.

Onavita DHA algal oil is the newest addition to ADM’s Omega-3 product line, which also includes Onavita ALA from non-GMO flaxseed oil. Omega-3s are vital for proper cell function and credited with powerful benefits for the brain and body, including cognitive development and heart and eye health in every stage of life for humans. ALA is the essential omega-3 which must be obtained through diet since it is not produced by the body. DHA is derived from ALA in the body, but scientific experts believe separate dietary consumption is needed.

“This latest expansion of our natural health and nutrition portfolio is another exciting measure in our continued commitment to provide product developers the solutions they need to create better-for-you consumer-preferred products,” said Mike Zora, general manager, Nutrition and Health, ADM. “When customers combine the Onavita product line with the benefits of ADM’s reliable supply chain and our unrivaled portfolio of ingredients and flavor and color systems, we can help them bring new, innovative products to market quickly to meet the growing demand from health-conscious consumers.”

ADM’s Onavita DHA algal oil can be used in a wide variety of dietary supplements and fortified food products and provides vegan and allergen-free labeling options for food, beverage and supplement developers. Applications range from traditional supplements, gel caps & gummies to toddler nutrition,beverages & dairy products, and more.

For more information about Onavita DHA algal oil, please visit www.adm.com/onavita or contact Jen Hogan at 217-451-7902.

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 32,000 employees serving customers in more than 160 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500 crop procurement locations, 250 ingredient manufacturing facilities, 38 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.