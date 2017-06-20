Cascadia Managing Brands to Exhibit at 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show

June 15, 2017—Cascadia Managing Brands, the leading Brand Management and Consulting firm in the beverage industry, will be exhibiting at the Fancy Food Show June 25-27, 2017 at Booth number 4612. This is the first time Cascadia will have its own booth at the exhibition.

Well known and well respected in the beverage industry for helping to launch brands including Evian, Snapple, Nantucket Nectars, Fresh Samantha/Odwalla, Naked Juice, Zico Coconut Water, Hint Water, amongst others, Cascadia will be displaying and pouring up and coming brands including Alpha Wolf, B-Tea Shelf Stable Kombucha, Bonta Hydration (based on nutrients sourced from the Mediterranean region), Caliwater Cactus Water, Cide>>Road Switchel along with its newest entry Spritzel, Detox Water, Feel Good Exotic Zero Calorie Iced Teas, Genuine Coconut (literally the only Raw, Organic and GMO Project Verified Coconut Water), Go Live Prebiotic and Probiotic, Kopi Trading Asian Cold Brewed Coffees, Me and the Bees Lemonade (as seen on Shark Tank and ABC News’ 20/20), NatureWise Whole Body Vitality Drinks, NuMoo Nut Milks, OJO Eye Care Crystals, REZ (a brand new great tasting 10 calorie all natural Restoration Beverage), ROAR Organic Electrolyte Infusions, Rubicon Exotic Juices and Sparkling Juices, Salud Refresco all natural Mexican Style Craft Brewed Sodas, Sweet’tauk Lemonades (Fresh-squeezed. Cold-pressed. Half the sugar. Organic. Non-GMO. Never Heated), Tio Gazpacho, Verday Chlorophyll Water, and Lemonkind juice beverage with botanicals, a detoxification product, and Functional Teas with a twist.

“We are thrilled to be exhibiting at the Fancy Food Show for the first time and sampling these amazing up and coming brands”, stated Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands. “Some of the brands we will be pouring will be the brands of the future. The future “Bai’s”, “Zico’s” and “Core’s” for example, and show attendees will get a chance to see, feel, and taste these cutting edge beverages so early in their life cycle. There is a lot of money to be made by retailers and distributors with brands at these early stages”, added Sipper. “You can not imagine how much money grocery stores, convenience stores, and drug stores leave on the table each year by NOT getting into up and coming beverages sooner.

Cascadia Managing Brands will also be featuring JD Farms, maker of various hemp products including pasta, oil, and even snacks. Industry veterans think of Cascadia as being the beverage guys. The truth of the matter is that all three of the partners, Bob Sipper, Bob Corsaro, and Bill Sipper have strong specialty food and snack experience. Bob Corsaro started his career at Nabisco and after serving in a senior management position at Snapple, became Executive Vice President of Carvel Ice Cream. He is often credited with establishing Carvel Ice Cream cakes in supermarkets around the country.

Bob and Bill Sipper were early snack distributors helping launch brands like Droste Chocolate, Lindt Chocolate, Amaedei Chocolate, Toblerone Chocolate, Dirty Potato Chips, Vermont Village Apple Sauce, Hot Cha Cha Salsa, Old El Paso, Caesar Cardini Salad Dressings, Annie’s Salad Dressings, and many, many others. Look for new snack and specialty food news coming from Cascadia Managing Brands soon!

About Cascadia Managing Brands:

Outsourced sales, marketing, new product development, operations, production and logistics. Ramsey, New Jersey-based beverage firm Cascadia Managing Brands offers deep expertise across all key functions and areas of the beverage industry. We are directly responsible for strategies and programs that helped brands leaders become brand leaders.

Cascadia Managing Brands helps brands reach critical mass faster, cheaper, better, and smarter. From business plan development to the actual execution of the plan, from strict consulting advice to managing your sales or sales team, marketing and operational plan; Cascadia Managing Brands is the outsourced resource for large and small beverage companies alike.

Cascadia Managing Brands has over 75 plus years of food and beverage experience including Evian, Snapple, PepsiCo, Nabisco, Nantucket Nectars, Carvel, Fresh Samantha (Odwalla), Naked Juice, The Switch, Clearly Canadian, Zico, Hint, RealBeanz and many more.

For more information about Cascadia Managing Brands please visit us at http://www.cascadiamanagingbrands.com. Please visit our Facebook Page at http://www.facebook.com/Cascadiamanagingbrands or our Twitter page at http://twitter.com/cascadiabrands.

