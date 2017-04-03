Douglas Vectra Cartoner’s New Design Maximizes Efficiency and Flexibility

ALEXANDRIA, MN (March 31, 2017) – Douglas meets market demand with a compact, cost-competitive cartoner, delivering the maximized performance of 300 cartons per minute with a 40% floorplan width reduction. Its flexible platform offers a 9” and 12” pitch with future options available. Removable carton forming guide ensures consistent carton picks resulting in quick and predictable changeovers. The open, tube-free frame design allows for efficient cleaning of sanitary applications.

About Douglas Machine Inc.

Founded in 1964, Douglas Machine Inc. is a global leader in automated secondary packaging solutions for paperboard, corrugated and shrink film. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of cartoners, sleevers, case/tray packers, shrink wrap systems and palletizers.

Based in Alexandria, MN, Douglas is an employee-owned company that has installed more than7,000 machines in 30 countries. For more information, visit www.douglas-machine.com. Email Douglas Marketing at updates@douglas-machine.com or visit http://www.douglas-machine.com/products-solutions/cartoners-sleevers-multipackers/ for additional information regarding Douglas’ cartoners, sleevers and multipacker solution.