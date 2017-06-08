Drinks Technology Offers Spirits Industry Specialized Tech and IT Support

Newark, NJ (June 7, 2017) – Drinks Technology, a new information technology (IT) services company focusing exclusively on the beverage alcohol industry, has launched to meet the technology needs of suppliers, distributors and the other companies operating in the three tiers of the alcohol beverage industry. Castle Brands (NYSEMKT: ROX), developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium beverage alcohol brands like Jefferson’s® and Goslings Rum, is among Drink Technology’s initial partners. Drinks Technology manages all of Castle Brands IT infrastructure for its 65 employees and offices in New York (HQ), Houston and Dublin, Ireland.

“We’re happy to be partnering with Drinks Technology for all of our IT needs,” said John Glover, COO, Castle Brands. “After many years of managing IT in-house, we are excited to make the shift to Drinks Technology and continuing our relationship with Drinks Technology’s founder Andre Preoteasa, who has been intimately involved in our business and the beverage alcohol industry for over a decade.”

Drinks Technology provides a full suite of technology services, coupled with personalized attention from technology experts with deep industry knowledge. The company handles such functions as email, file management and sharing, security, network routers and firewalls, servers, backup and disaster recovery, audits and government compliance.

Over the past 10 years, Drinks Technology’s founder and CEO Andre Preoteasa has managed the IT environment at Castle Brands and led such major technology implementations as:

Migrating from a traditional in-house server environment to fully cloud-based.

Transitioning to mobile-first to allow cloud services, such as Dropbox, to bring marketing and sales closer when communicating with distributors.

Putting Castle Brands in position to easily allow IT infrastructure to implement EDI communication for Walmart.

“While technology demands are at the cornerstone of almost any industry, the IT services companies that are tasked with implementing and maintaining technology are usually industry-agnostic. IT services companies will work with any company under the premise that all IT needs are the same,” said Andre Preoteasa. “A decade in the industry has given me intimate insight into how a successful beverage alcohol company operates. By understanding the specific needs of the industry, Drinks Technology is better able to provide technology-related services that coincide with our clients’ bottom lines. We bring the latest innovations from Silicon Valley to help our clients sell cases.”

Andre Preoteasa recently spoke about how technology can help beverage companies to beat their competition at one of the industry’s premier annual events, the U.S. Beverage Alcohol Forum at WSWA. The entire panel on which he spoke can be viewed here.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium beverage alcohol brands including: Jefferson’s®, Jefferson’s Presidential Select™, Jefferson’s Reserve® and Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon, Jefferson’s Wine Finish Collection and Jefferson’s Wood Expiriments, Goslings Rum®, Knappogue Castle Whiskey®, Clontarf® Irish Whiskey, Pallini® Limoncello, Boru®Vodka and Brady’s® Irish Cream. Additional information concerning the Company is available on the Company’s website, www.castlebrandsinc.com.

About Drinks Technology

Drinks Technology is the only information technology services company designed specifically to meet the unique technology needs of the beverage alcohol industry. By understanding the unique challenges suppliers and distributors face, Drinks Technology is able to hand-pick hardware and software to ensure sales and marketing teams work seamlessly together and that the rest of the company units are fully connected 24/7 and responsive to the same mission: selling cases. Drinks Technology is based in Newark, NJ. For more information, visit https://drinks.technology.