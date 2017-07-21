GE Launches New Water Treatment Solution for the Beverage Industry

TREVOSE, PA (July 18, 2017) — GE today introduced BEVPAK*, a new ultrafiltration (UF) and reverse osmosis (RO) solution for water treatment in the production of beverages. GE Water & Process Technologies’ new, integrated UF and RO technology is designed to process poor quality and challenging source water with optimal removal of particulates, microorganisms and total dissolved solids (TDS) while reducing the footprint and lowering costs.

BEVPAK technology incorporates GE’s ZeeWeed* 700B horizontal-designed, inside-out UF membranes with GE’s BEV Series RO technology, delivering beverage producers a distinctive product that provides quality, reliability and ease of operation, smaller footprint, installation simplicity and monitoring capabilities. BEVPAK is ideal for solids tolerance and ingredient water production, and it simplifies the process and removes equipment needed for air scouring.

“Our new BEVPAK solution is unique in its ability to handle the most challenging source water for our customers. By combining UF and RO on a single skid, BEVPAK reduces the footprint by up to 30 percent compared to using those technologies separately,” said Kevin Cassidy, global leader, engineered systems—GE Water & Process Technologies. “BEVPAK will give the beverage industry confidence that highly variable raw water can be treated to deliver the required product quality.”

Using SevenBore* fiber technology, ZeeWeed 700B are blended polyethersulphone membranes, which allow the membrane to stay permanently hydrophilic and reduce the fouling tendency. When compared to granular filter media and cartridge filters, the ZeeWeed 700B membrane produces superior water quality and is virtually unaffected by variable raw water quality. GE’s BEV Series RO technology is specifically designed for production of ingredient water for carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled water and non-carbonated beverages.

Key features of GE’s new BEVPAK technology include:

Multibarrier process with NSF-certified membrane elements to meet required product specifications.

Materials of construction and system design to allow sanitization of ingredient water contact surfaces.

UF offers higher quality feedwater to the RO, which improves reliability and increases the RO system uptime even with highly variable raw water quality.

Reduce chemical cleaning frequency and membrane replacement frequency caused by fouling.

Installation simplicity with preconfigured pretreatment, pumps, piping and electrical systems greatly reduce technical skill and time required for installation.

Internet connectivity allows remote monitoring, after-hours diagnostics and troubleshooting.

BEVPAK now is commercially available, and a few major beverage companies already have implemented the BEVPAK system at their facilities. BEVPAK is manufactured at Water & Process Technologies’ Minnetonka, Minnesota, facility. The plant produces filters, spiral wound membrane elements and equipment across the spectrum of membranes including RO, nanofiltration, UF and microfiltration for global water treatment and reuse.

About Water & Process Technologies

With operations in 130 countries and employing over 7,500 people worldwide, GE Water & Process Technologies applies its innovations, expertise and global capabilities to solve customers’ toughest water and process challenges. It offers a comprehensive set of chemical and equipment solutions, as well as predictive analytics, to enhance water, wastewater and process productivity. Water & Process Technologies strives to enable customers to meet increasing demands for clean water, overcome scarcity challenges, strengthen environmental stewardship and comply with regulatory requirements.

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the “GE Store,” through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com