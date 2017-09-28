Indigo Names Dr. Jonathan McIntyre as Head of R&D

Boston, Mass. (September 28, 2017) – Indigo Ag, Inc., a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, announces today the appointment of Dr. Jonathan McIntyre as Indigo’s Head of Research and Development. Dr. McIntyre will lead the company’s efforts to discover, launch, and accelerate the adoption of sustainable technologies in agriculture.

“Indigo’s model of continuous innovation has made it an early leader in the microbial space,” said Dr. McIntyre. “In close partnership with growers, the company has the potential to become a leader in the evaluation and application of a wide range of farm technologies, ultimately addressing the essential question of how we’ll feed the world.”

Dr. McIntyre joins Indigo with over 25 years of experience in the life science and consumer product industries. An accomplished scientist and business executive, he led technology organizations at PepsiCo, where he most recently served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Global Snacks Category. In this role, Dr. McIntyre led a team of engineers, scientists, and chefs, working to develop healthier snacks and sustainable packaging. Before PepsiCo, Dr. McIntyre held leadership roles at DuPont, Auxeris Therapeutics, and Monsanto, where he developed and implemented novel technology applications and global platform innovations.

“Jonathan is a remarkable scientist and strategic leader who will enable Indigo to drive towards outcomes that improve grower profitability,” said David Perry, President and CEO of Indigo. “With a deep understanding of our company vision, he and our R&D team will work to increase agricultural productivity while promoting consumer and environmental health.”

