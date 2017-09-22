Ingredion Announces 133 Ingredients Receive Non-GMO Project Verification

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (September 22, 2017) – Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, today announced 17 additions to its broad list of approved Non-GMO Project Verified ingredient solutions. The additions bring Ingredion’s total number of Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients to 133.

The Non-GMO Project (www.nongmoproject.org) offers independent verification for products made according to rigorous best practices for GMO (genetically modified organisms) avoidance. Ingredion’s verified products are produced in compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard, which means that ongoing testing of all GMO risk ingredients, facility inspections and an annual audit ensure the company meets the highest standards currently available for GMO avoidance.

Non-GMO Project verification underscores Ingredion’s TRUETRACE® traceability program, which protects the purity of the company’s non-GMO offerings via, third-party-audited best practices for segregation and documentation of non-GMO corn.

“Achieving Non-GMO Project verification for even more products adds another level of trust to Ingredion’s extensive non-GMO track record and broad portfolio of solutions,” said Igor Playner, vice president of innovation and strategy for Ingredion Incorporated, North America. “As consumer demand for non-GMO products grows, manufacturers can more readily respond by formulating with our Non-GMO Project Verified ingredient solutions. These solutions not only provide the transparency and sensory experience consumers expect, but also deliver the convenience and performance benefits manufacturers require.”

The following 17 starches added to Ingredion’s growing list of Non-GMO Project Verified products offer a wide range of process tolerance and stability advantages in applications such as dressings, sauces, ready meals, yogurts and dairy desserts:

AMIOCA™ POWDER corn starch

AMIOCA TF corn starch

BATTER BIND® food starch-modified

CAPSUL® food starch-modified

COLFLO® 67 food starch-modified

CRISP FILM® food starch-modified

FRIGEX® W food starch-modified

HYLON® V corn starch

N-CREAMER® 46 modified food starch

N-CREAMER 2000 food starch-modified

NATIONAL™ 465 food starch-modified

NUMOULD corn starch, mineral oil

PURITY GUM® BE food starch-modified

PURITY® W food starch-modified

THERMFLO® food starch-modified

ULTRA-SPERSE® A corn starch

ULTRA-TEX® SR food starch-modified

Ingredion provides a strong heritage of consistent non-GMO ingredient quality, made possible by industry-leading programs, processes and partner relationships. To learn more about Ingredion’s non-GMO solutions, call 1-800-713-0208 or visit us at www.ingredion.us/nongmo.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit www.ingredion.com to learn more.

About Ingredion Idea Labs

Ingredion Idea Labs™ science-based problem solving fosters ideas, innovations and solutions to help customers differentiate their products, optimize costs and get to market faster with greater success and profitability. Our network of 27 labs invites spirited collaboration through consumer insights, applied research, applications know-how and process technology. Visit ingredionidealabs.com.