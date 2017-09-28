Interpack, Ipack-Ima, and UCIMA Sign Strategic Alliance

Interpack, Ipack-Ima, and UCIMA have signed a strategic alliance. Under the terms of the agreements, interpack and Ipack-Ima will reciprocally support their packaging trade fairs held in Düsseldorf, Germany and Milan, Italy while UCIMA will provide support for the international events of Messe Düsseldorf organized as part of the interpack alliance. The aim of the partnership is to offer a reference network for companies in the packaging sector and related processing industries. The partners now have signed respective agreements defining the details of their partnership which was first announced at interpack 2017.

The cooperation with Ipack-Ima includes communication efforts such as websites, mailings, brochures, press meetings or information booths for the mutual support of interpack in Düsseldorf and Ipack-Ima in Milan. “Ipack-Ima is one of the most important trade shows in Europe with a leadership position in a number of sectors such as pasta or milling,” stated Bernd Jablonowski, Global Portfolio Director Processing and Packaging at Messe Düsseldorf.

“Ipack-Ima’s partnership with interpack and the interpack alliance, which has operating bases in the main world markets, will increase the visibility of our show while giving exhibitors and visitors new opportunities to meet and create added value. Companies now need continuous innovation and for this reason Ipack-Ima exhibitors will showcase new technologies at their booths,” said Ipack-Ima Chairman Riccardo Cavanna.

The focus of the cooperation with UCIMA, the Italian packaging machinery manufacturers’ association, is on its exclusive support of the international packaging and processing trade fairs of the interpack alliance in China, India, Iran and Russia. “Through this important agreement, our companies will benefit from a network of exhibitions where they can promote their technologies in key markets for Italian technologies. At the same time, our presence will help to strengthen the interpack alliance, making its exhibitions increasingly attractive to global professionals,” said UCIMA’s Chairman Enrico Aureli. “The German and Italian packaging machinery manufacturers are the worldwide leaders. Through the cooperation we combine that power for the benefit of our customers”, agreed Bernd Jablonowski.

UCIMA will be responsible for visitor promotion and also organize the Official Italian Group Participations at the interpack alliance trade fairs in China (swop), India (pacprocess India, food pex India, indiapack), Iran (pacprocess Tehran) and Russia (upakovka) while Honegger Gaspare Srl., the long-term foreign representative of Messe Düsseldorf for Italy, will be in charge of organizing the participations of individual Italian exhibitors.

About interpack

interpack is the world’s leading trade fair for the packaging industry and related process industry. Established in 1958 in Düsseldorf, the trade fair is held every three years and is a magnet for the target groups: food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, non-food consumer goods and industrial goods as well as confectionery and bakery products. interpack showcases the entire value chains: from the manufacturing and processing of packaged goods and packaging materials to packaging and distribution to quality assurance and consumer protection. 2,860 exhibitors from some 55 countries and about 171,000 visitors attended interpack 2017. Covering about 1.9 million square feet of net floor space, the trade fair occupies all nineteen halls on the Düsseldorf exhibition center. interpack confirms its leading role by offering visitors special innovative themes as well as a comprehensive range of exhibitors. The next interpack takes place from May 7 – 13, 2020 in Düsseldorf. interpack is the flagship of the “interpack alliance” which was founded in 2016. It spans all international events staged by Messe Düsseldorf under its Processing & Packaging portfolio.

About interpack alliance

The interpack alliance comprises events of Messe Düsseldorf that form part of the Processing & Packaging portfolio. Exhibitors and visitors will recognize these trade fairs by the new “interpack alliance” brand which has been modeled after the interpack brand. In addition to the flagship trade fair giving the alliance its name, the interpack alliance includes the trade fairs upakovka (Moscow), food pex (Shanghai), bulk pex (Shanghai), pacpro Asia (Shanghai), pacprocess India/IndiaPack and food pex India (Mumbai and New Delhi), pacprocess Tehran (Tehran), components (Düsseldorf), food processing & packaging exposyum Kenya (Nairobi), indopack (Jakarta) as well as process expo (Chicago). The Chinese events are held together every two years as the Shanghai World of Packaging (swop). The interpack alliance targets the segments food, beverage, confectionery and pastries, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, non-food consumer goods as well as capital goods on important growth markets – with focal themes differing by event.

About IPACK-IMA

Ipack-Ima is the trade fair showcasing processing and packaging technologies for food (pasta, bakery, confectionery, fresh and frozen food, beverage) and non-food products (chemicals, health and personal care) with the addition of innovative materials and packaging for premium products. Established in 1961 in Milan, it is held every three years and since 2015 it is organzied by a joint venture – Ipack Ima Srl – of Fiera Milano and UCIMA – the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association. The partnership between Italy’s top trade fair management company and the national packaging industry association is strategically significant and marks the beginning of a period of further development and internationalization for the show. The 24th edition of IPACK-IMA (May, 29 – June 1, 2018) will offer a new and more functional visitor experience organized according to exhibitor companies’ target markets to fully meet the needs and expectations of all participants. In conjunction with IPACK-IMA the company will also organize MEAT-TECH, the exhibition visited by the entire community – from meat and cured meat producers to international large-scale distribution – and specializing in innovative technology, ingredients and solutions for meat processing, packaging and preservation.In 2018 IPACK-IMA and MEAT-TECH will take place in Fiera Milano alongside Plast (technologies for the plastic and rubber industry, organized by proma-plast) Print4All (printing & converting technologies, an event owned by ACIMGA and ARGI) and Intralogistica Italia (solutions and systems for industrial handling, warehouse management organized by Hannover Fairs International GmbH/Deutsche Messe and Ipack Ima) showcasing a unique event, THE INNOVATION ALLIANCE, a project that will host more than 3,600 exhibitors and 140,000 visitors on an area of 1.6 million square feet.

About UCIMA

UCIMA (Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers’ Association) is the national trade association that represents and supports the Italian packing and packaging machinery manufacturers. It has more than 120 member companies from all over the country, including the industry leaders. UCIMA member companies cover the entire range of packaging machinery production, from the food, confectionery and tobacco industries to pharmaceuticals, chemicals, petrochemicals, cosmetics and end-of-line technologies. UCIMA is a member of the Italian Employers’ Federation Confindustria, making it an integral part of Italian industry’s representation system. It maintains links with a variety of institutions and plays a major role in fostering the growth of the sector as a whole. Being part of a national and international network helps the association pursue initiatives and develop strategies for the sector. UCIMA offers support to its member companies by providing professional services and information, consulting and assistance on all the major issues concerning the sector.