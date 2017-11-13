Natural Products Consulting Institute to Host Sales Manager Seminar

ANDOVER, Mass. — The Natural Products Consulting Institute is offering their popular seminar and networking event titled: Becoming a More Effective Sales Manager in the Natural and Specialty Channels. These are ideal for entrepreneurs, new hires, experienced veterans new to the channels, and others looking for a refresher course with great networking and problem solving. They are also great for customer service, marketing and financial staff who could benefit from a greater understanding of the sales process and trade spending.

These full day workshops covers all aspects of an effective sales management including budgeting and planning, pricing and margins, distributor and retailer programs, working effectively with brokers, trade spending management, deductions, effective sales calls and using syndicated data. This year we are adding sections on UNFI Next, UNFI, Trader Joe’s, Canada, DTC, eCommerce, Pricing Optimization, Implementing price increase and case pack changes, Navigating Whole Foods, and Chain Drug channel.

There will also be ample time to address individual company issues and challenges by the presenters and peers in the room. It is also an outstanding networking event. Presentations and participant contact info will be provided to all attendees.

The seminar will be led by Bob Burke and John Maggiore. Bob Burke is co-author of The Natural Products Field Manual, and The Sales Manager’s Handbook. Bob is a consultant in the natural and specialty products industry and former VP of Sales and Corporate Development at Stonyfield Farm. John Maggiore is the former Category Manager of Natural Foods at Stop & Shop and will be speaking on selling to supermarkets and succeeding in the mainstream grocery channel. Special guest speaker will be Tim Sperry, former Grocery Director for Whole Foods, North Atlantic Division. Tim will speak on succeeding at Whole Foods. Additional speakers will be John Raiche from UNFI, John Pavlenkov, SPINS, Wendy Savoie, UNFI Next, Rob Mortensen on Canada, Kim Greenfeld on Trader Joe’s and private label opportunities, Betsy McGinn on eCommerce, Scott Miller on DTC, Scott Sanders on pricing optimization, James Curley on implementing case-pack changes and price increases, and Ed Rowland on Growing your business in the Chain Drug Channel.

As a special bonus, natural industry hall of fame member, Rick Antonelli, former president of UNFI and currently CEO of Go Veggie will make himself available for one-on-one meetings for those who request them.

Valued sponsors of the event are: WholePlanetJobs.com, Ignite Sales Management, Dirty Hands, Force Brands, Velocity Sales Management, The Opal Group, Upgrade Partners, Fairfield Partners, Airline Emporium, Survey.com, FDM Sales and Nixon Peabody LLP.

The seminars will be held on December 12 and 13, 2017 at Nixon Peabody LLP in Boston, MA. Day 1 is $699, Day 2 is $899, register by November 30, 2017 and save $100 on each. Register for both for additional discounts. Additional discounts are available for additional people from the same company.

For more information, please visit: www.NaturalConsulting.com and click on “Sales Seminar” to see the registration form.

About Natural Products Consulting Institute

The Natural Products Consulting Institute was founded in 1998 to provide consulting services, industry resource guides and educational programs for companies bringing natural, organic and specialty products to market. We develop effective sales and marketing plans, assist with budgeting and planning, pricing and programs, building distribution, appointing broker networks, building organizations, assisting with financing and helping to execute strategies for growth.