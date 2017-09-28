PaperWorks Announces New President and CEO

Bala Cynwyd, Pa. (September 28, 2017) — PaperWorks Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of paperboard and specialized folding cartons, announced that C. Anderson “Andy” Bolton has joined the company as president and chief executive officer.

Bolton has more than two decades of senior leadership experience with several multinational packaging companies. He brings to PaperWorks a significant track record in finance, sales, strategy, business development and executive management in flexible and rigid packaging. In his prior roles, he has served the needs of many market segments including personal and home care, beverage, medical, pharmaceutical and others.

“PaperWorks has an excellent reputation as a leading integrated recycled board manufacturer and specialized folding carton provider for many well-known brands in the food, home, personal care and health sectors. Going forward, our focus will be to continue to enhance and drive value for our customers by providing innovative packaging solutions. We continue to invest in our facilities and further develop our capabilities to remain at the forefront of our industry, which will help our customers and brand owners achieve their marketing objectives,” Bolton said.

Most recently, Bolton was president of Crown, Cork & Seal’s Aerosols, Closures & Specialty Packaging North American (NA) divisions. During his six year tenure, he led both the Aerosols NA and Metal Closures NA divisions, driving significant process improvements and commercial growth. Prior to Crown, Bolton was a vice president/general manager for Amcor, focused on the semi-rigid packaging sector. For 15 years prior to that, Bolton held multiple senior leadership positions with the Bemis Company, Alcan and Pechiney.

Bolton earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About PaperWorks Industries, Inc.

PaperWorks Industries is a leading, integrated North American full-service provider of recycled paperboard and specialized folding cartons for packaging applications. The company also is committed to the highest sustainable forestry and procurement standards. Product certifications include the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and 100% Recycled Paperboard Alliance (RPA100). For more information: www.paperworksindustries.com.