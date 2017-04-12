Primera Introduces LX1000 Color Label Printer

Plymouth, MN, USA (April 5, 2017) – Primera Technology, Inc., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of specialty printers, today announced its new LX1000 Color Label Printer.

LX1000 replaces Primera’s best-selling LX900 Color Label Printer. The printers are virtually identical in price, performance and functionality. However, LX1000 offers a number of additional features, including:

Pigment Ink. An all-new pigment ink delivers dye-based ink print quality but with the added durability of pigments included in the ink formulation. In particular, UV-resistance and water-resistance is enhanced without sacrificing the bright, attention-getting properties of dye-based inks.

Lower Cost Per Label. Larger, separate CMYK ink tanks deliver a cost per label that is up to 30% lower than on LX900. In fact, LX1000’s cost per label is among the lowest of all desktop color inkjet printers currently available for anywhere near its price.

Fast Print Speeds of up to 4” per second. While many desktop label printers boast of fast print speeds, most of those quoted print speeds are unusable for producing quality labels. LX1000’s print speed of up to 4” per second produces professional-looking labels without sacrificing print quality.

“We are excited to add LX1000 to Primera’s complete range of desktop color label printers,” said Mark D. Strobel, Primera’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Primera has been known for over a decade as an innovator and a leader in this market. LX1000 continues that tradition by offering a printer with an extremely low cost of ownership, leading performance specifications and the day-in, day-out reliability that has become a trademark of Primera’s color label printer products.”

Typical applications include product labels for coffee, wine, bakery, confectionary, meat, cheese and hundreds of other specialty and gourmet foods. Industrial applications include full-color box-end labels, safety and warning labels, WIP, Kanban and inventory labels and tags and much more. LX1000 can also be used for private labeling, test marketing, pre-press proofing and retail shelf labeling.

Printer drivers are included for Windows 7/8/10, along with Bartender Ultralite Software (for Windows) to format label designs, add barcodes, QR codes, etc. Most other popular graphic design programs for Windows can be used to design and print labels.

Qualified substrates include many different inkjet label materials, including Primera’s exclusive TuffCoat Extreme ™ white and clear polyester and white BOPP. Paper labels are also available in high-gloss and matte finishes.

LX1000 is priced at $2995 (MSRP) in the USA and Canada. It is available beginning in mid-April 2017 from Primera’s resellers and distributors worldwide.

Complete product details are available at www.primeralabel.com.

