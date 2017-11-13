SAS Sales and Marketing introduces KICKSTART FLORIDA

BOCA RATON, Fla. — SAS Sales and Marketing based in Boca Raton, Florida provides executive level management and sales expertise to emerging food and beverage brands in the most cost efficient fashion. Founding partners Susan and Andy Stallone have extensive experience building sales, distribution and marketing platforms for packaged food and beverage brands. SAS supports brands from their earliest point, helping to develop initial pricing, packaging, production and a comprehensive go-to-market strategy throughout the US but with a focus on the eastern seaboard.

Most emerging beverage brands desire early Florida distribution given the state’s demographics, year-round warm weather and high thirst quotient. However, most start-up brands face the challenge of being too small and unproven to be taken on by the big distributors. KICKSTART FLORIDA seeks to solve that problem.

The SAS KICKSTART FLORIDA program provides the following in the important South Florida and Tampa markets:

Warehouses in both locations.

A sales team to make initial calls and gain authorizations.

Driver sales reps to deliver product, add POS (point of sale), collect payment.

Documentation on REPSLY.

Inventory control, monthly recaps and invoice processing of product shipped to KICKSTART locations.

“Florida is a tough market to penetrate since there are so few good DSD (direct store delivery) options,” said Andy Stallone beverage industry veteran and CEO of SAS Sales and Marketing. “We are going to self-distribute to accounts we open until we can transition to a larger distributor.”

For more information on SAS Sales and Marketing, visit https://www.sassalesandmarketing.com/ .