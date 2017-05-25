Supremia, Promotional Marketing and Procurement Expert, Adds Cartoner to Packaging Operations

Plainsboro, NJ – Supremia, a leading provider of creative solutions and integrated process management for promotional product development, has added a semi-automatic ADCO cartoner to the company’s packaging operations. The infrastructure investment further expands Supremia’s promotional packaging capabilities and adds capacity during a period of growth for the company.

Partnering with global brands for over 35 years, Supremia has built a comprehensive suite of services that includes design, printing, sourcing, quality assurance, and logistics management for a wide range of luxury merchandise programs. The company’s capabilities range from premiums, gift with purchase (GWP), primary packaging, secondary packaging, value added packaging (VAP), and custom projects that help to elevate brand exposure and enhance consumer engagement.

The ADCO Cartoner, a horizontal end-load module, is capable of producing up to 80 cartons per minute, and is upgradeable to fully automatic production. The machine handles boxes in a range of sizes, and utilizes a Nordson gluing system with variable pattern control. The ADCO Cartoner is operated by a touch-screen digital HMI, and offers in-process speed control among a variety of other manufacturing and safety features.

For Supremia, the new machine adds additional flexibility in developing specialized cartons used in high-impact, point-of-purchase promotional programs. The machine is a vital resource for a majority of its client base in personal care, perfumes/fragrances and alcoholic beverages.

“The new cartoner showcases Supremia’s commitment to reliability and continuously enhancing our capabilities set, to the benefit of our customers,” said Robert Catalano, President, Supremia Americas. “It affords us a wider array of possibilities to make our team’s ideas come to life for the global brands that put their trust in Supremia.”

About Supremia

Supremia International is a single-source provider of creative solutions and process management for promotional product development, specializing in the food & beverage and health & beauty sectors. The company has accrued a comprehensive suite of services that includes design, printing, account management, sourcing, quality assurance, logistics and final delivery of a wide range of luxury merchandise for renowned, global brands.

For over 35 years, Supremia has built a reputation for brand merchandising solutions that captivate consumers and elevate brands. The company’s capabilities range from premiums, gift with purchase (GWP), primary packaging, secondary packaging, value added packaging (VAP), and custom projects that make products stand out at the point-of-purchase.

Headquartered in London, Supremia has offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Its U.S. office is located in Plainsboro, NJ. For more info, visit www.supremia.com.