TRU Aseptics Adds Elizabeth Jackelen and Dave Scheider to its Leadership Team

BELOIT, WI (July 21, 2017) – TRU Aseptics (“TRU”) is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Jackelen and Dave Scheider have both joined TRU in key management roles and will be part of TRU’s Leadership Team. Ms. Jackelen joins the company as Director of Sales and Marketing and Mr. Scheider joins as Director of Manufacturing.

Ms. Jackelen is an experienced sales leader with proven ability to manage customer relationships, implement consultative sales strategies to grow and develop market share,and build high-performing teams. Most recently, Ms. Jackelen held the position of SalesManager for Ricoh USA, an information technology company, where she managed a sales team and increased sales significantly by achieving revenue targets and KPIs. Ms. Jackelen also worked for Nestle Infant Nutrition for a nearly a decade. As Regional Manager for theNew York Metro and Northeast regions, she led a $22M annual medical sales team and achieved record results under her leadership. Ms. Jackelen is a Registered Dietician with a background in medical nutrition therapy and food science. She also holds a BA in Communications from University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Mr. Scheider joins TRU as Director of Manufacturing. He comes to us from Fruitcrown Products where he worked as Facilities Manager. Previously, Mr. Scheider held various positions at WILD Flavors/American Purpac Technologies, the former owners of the TRU plant. During his time with WILD Flavors/APT, Mr. Scheider was instrumental in starting their aseptic and pouch line process. Mr. Scheider brings a wealth of aseptic experience and a well-rounded skill set in the areas of production, sanitation, shipping and CI (continuous improvement). Mr. Scheider also has a deep understanding of project management and process improvements. He earned a BS in Agricultural Business Management from University of Wisconsin – Madison and holds a Six Sigma Green Belt certification from Villanova University.

James Hurley, CEO of TRU Aseptics, said, “Both Elizabeth and Dave have deep industry experience in their respective roles and will be a strong addition to our growing organization. We are pleased and fortunate that both have agreed to join our team.”

About TRU Aseptics

TRU Aseptics is a privately-held low and high acid aseptic contract manufacturer. Built on the “TRU TO NATURE” approach, our mission is to produce food and beverage ingredients that promote life, health and well-being. TRU provides liquid aseptic solutions to the FoodService, C-store, Club Store and Industrial markets. We focus on dairy, plant-based, coffees, teas, vegetable and fruit juices. TRU’s headquarters and production facility is in Beloit, WI. Additionally, TRU offers compounding, unitized packaging and standardization of products with quality variances.

Contact

Jennifer Stout

stout@truaseptics.com

630-590-5375

www.TRUaseptics.com