Yale Recognized for Innovative Power Solutions with SDCE Green Supply Chain Award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (April 20, 2017) – This weekend, one billion people in 192 countries will celebrate the 47th annual Earth Day, raising awareness for environmental protection and promoting green practices. Yale Materials Handling Corporation takes a leading role helping operations achieve strategic supply chain sustainability goals, as evidenced by its 2016 SDCE Green Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Yale was recognized for its innovative alternative power solutions, capable of meeting strict environmental regulations and helping reduce energy costs. These include the first commercially available UL-recognized lithium-ion battery pack in the lift truck industry, a power solution that lasts twice as long as lead acid options, helping reduce landfill waste and keep lift trucks moving more efficiently. Yale also offers lift trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells that enable a 33 percent savings in greenhouse gas emissions compared to lead acid battery systems charged from the electric grid.

“This award shows the commitment Yale has to developing alternative power solutions that empower customers to surpass benchmarks for performance and sustainability,” says Chris Murtha, Brand Marketing Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “As industries have developed, Yale has adapted by offering more efficient technology that provides an innovative solution to increase productivity while using less energy.”

This is the ninth installment of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Green Supply Chain Awards. The program recognizes small, mid-size and large enterprises that leverage green practices and solutions to drive sustainable improvements in supply chain operations.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 6,500 people world-wide.

Yale and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions.

