BEA Announces New Rugged Alignment Laser Modules

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — BEA Lasers, a manufacturer of rugged laser modules and assemblies, introduces two new additions to their MIL Series of Laser Diode Modules for alignment applications.

Both new MIL RA Alignment Modules feature a low profile 3/8” rugged laser housing, fitted with a M12 connector. A PVC jacketed cable 2 meters long, integrated power supply and optional mounting bracket complete this sturdy ready-to-use system. The optional mounting bracket is available in sensor style, or as a multi-adjustable “LB” bracket. The modules can be obtained in straight or right-angle configuration.

The MIL RA Series Laser Diode System is available in standard 520nm (green) or 635nm (Red), with 1mW or 5mW output. Other outputs are available upon request.

The MIL RA Series includes the industry’s first rugged right-angle alignment system. The Alignment Modules feature a 3/8” brass, nickel-plated laser housing. This Laser Diode Module occupies only 1.5” of space, allowing it to fit in tight spaces, which is a much smaller profile than other alignment lasers intended for industrial use.

The MIL RA Series Laser Modules are typically used for alignment and leveling applications. They are ideal for counting, machine vision, edge detection, paper web, riveting and water jet cutting alignment, to name just a few.

Stock is immediately available. Inventory is located at BEA Lasers headquarters in Elk Grove Village, IL and can be shipped within 24 hours. BEA Lasers will also provide custom modifications, which take an additional 4 weeks lead time. Customizations include laser pattern options (lines, crosses, dot patterns, etc.), flash options, other outputs and more.

All models are FDA compliant.

For more information on BEA Lasers, please visit: www.bealasers.com or call 1-800-783-2321. In Canada or Mexico, call: (847) 238-1420.

About BEA Lasers

Since 1980, BEA Lasers has provided innovative laser module solutions to industry and research, leveraging the staff’s expert knowledge of photonics and electro-optic components. Many BEA Laser products are compliant with or surpass the standards of CE and FDA.

BEA Lasers offers a full line of standard ruggedized laser diode modules with green and red lasers for varying applications and customer requirements. These applications are typically for alignment and leveling functions in customer operations or production. BEA Lasers also provides customization of laser modules. BEA Laser Application Engineers and Sales Associates work with customers to deliver a solution that meets or exceeds their requirements.

BEA Lasers is committed to providing high quality laser diode modules at a reasonable cost.