Grupo Natac S.L. and Radient Technologies Launch Natac Solutions

Edmonton, Canada and Madrid, Spain – Radient Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: RTI) and Grupo Natac S.L. (Natac) are pleased to announce the formal launch of their joint venture Natac Solutions. Natac Solutions will bring revolutionary health and wellness ingredients to the market.

“We saw an opportunity with our plant-based, clinically validated ingredients and RTI’s innovative extraction technology,” said Antonio Delgado, Natac CEO. “By leveraging each other’s strengths, we see unlimited potential in what we can create. We believe our combined approach to botanical extractions allows us—and our customers—to take the next step in the nutraceutical industry.”

Natac’s approach to ingredient development preserves the integrity of the holistic plant profile (Full Plant Profile) and simultaneously extracts all beneficial phytochemical ingredients so they can work together as nature intended. The final product offers concentrated extracts with consistent quality and exceptional bioavailability in lower doses. RTI’s patented technology (MAP™), enhances the extraction process by increasing yield and purity while reducing processing time and energy.

“By implementing our disruptive, groundbreaking technology with Natac’s products, we believe that Natac Solutions will be able to provide the market place with innovative ingredients backed by strong science,” said Denis Taschuk, RTI CEO. “That’s a win-win for us and for brands looking to incorporate botanical ingredients in their products.”

The joint venture creates value both for the companies involved and the health and wellness brands they serve. For more information on Natac Solutions, visit www.NatacGroup.com.

About Radient

Radient extracts natural compounds from a range of biological materials using microwave assisted processing (“MAP™”), a patented technology platform that provides superior product outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost. Radient serves market leaders in industries that include pharmaceutical, food, beverage, natural health and personal care markets. Visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

Contact

Denis Taschuk, Chief Executive Officer

dtaschuk@radientinc.com

+1 (780) 465-1318;

Christine O’Neil, Senior Vice President Corporate Development

coneil@radientinc.com

Caitlin Cheadle, Investor Relations

ccheadle@radientinc.com

About Natac

Natac researches, develops, manufactures, and markets natural ingredients for use in food supplements, functional foods, and natural pharmaceutical ingredients, primarily plant extracts and functional lipids. The company’s sustainable business model involves building and maintaining relationships with farmers, large food companies, and other stakeholders, and this allows the company to offer ingredients from different regions and extracted with innovative technologies. The integration of a variety of processes, technologies, and equipment into an unparalleled synergy enables it to control the cycle from the farmer to the finished product. Visit www.natacgroup.com for more information.

Contact

Noela Gonzalez, Executive Director-Business Development

ngonzalez@natacgroup.com

+34 918-276-470

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the growth of the Company’s business operations; the impact of the JV, the ability to enter into a binding joint venture agreement; the Company’s ability to grow its business in the health and wellness sector and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Radient, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Radient has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Radient does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.