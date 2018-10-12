Tetra Pak Launches Total-Plant Management Service

Lausanne, Switzerland – Tetra Pak has launched Tetra Pak Plant Secure, a game-changing plant management service that delivers profitability improvements for customers.

The new service starts with a detailed audit of all the equipment and systems across the customer’s value chain. This analysis, combined with Tetra Pak’s deep knowledge of the industry and benchmark data on food manufacturing, enables its specialists to identify opportunities and implement improvements across the customer’s entire operation. All Tetra Pak Plant Secure contracts come with targets around operational expenditure reduction and capital expenditure optimization.

Dennis Jonsson, President and CEO of Tetra Pak Group said: “Our investment in Industry 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation and data velocity has enabled us to better-support our customers in the digital era. Tetra Pak Plant Secure is a great example of how we use new technology to broaden our perspective and deliver bottom-line benefits for our customers.”

Pilot projects have been carried out in the Americas and in Europe, delivering results that are above customer expectations. For example, an Americas-based dairy producer reduced operational costs by more than 10% in the first year of implementation, and the project continues to deliver further savings.

Tetra Pak Plant Secure is being rolled out to all food and beverage companies around the world.